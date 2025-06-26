Princess Kate's heatwave-ready Wimbledon floppy straw hat is back in stock

The Princess of Wales was ahead of the trend when she sported the ultimate It-girl accessory at Wimbledon back in 2022, taking to Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club fashioning an oversized L.K.Bennett sun hat.

Full of vintage charm, Princess Kate's 'Saffron' hat brought the glamour of old-school Hollywood to the Royal Box, whilst also full of practicality. Crafted from natural woven straw, it's a wide-brimmed, floppy style with a round crown and is finished with an elegant ribbon.

The hat was an affordable new addition to her collection from LK Bennett.

It's now back in stock on the LK Bennett website, priced at £69 $125

Kate's exquisite accessory had an affordable price tag as well, retailing for £55 at the time.

Unsurprisingly, the royal's iconic Wimbledon accessory ignited the 'Kate effect', causing hat to swiftly sell out on the website.

If you missed out the first time around you'll be thrilled to learn that the floppy hat is back in stock on the LK Bennett website and it appears to be exactly the same, except for a small price increase - darn inflation. Crafted from natural woven straw, it's a wide-brimmed, floppy style with a round crown and is finished with an elegant black ribbon.

If you're looking for a similar alternative that's potentially a little cheaper, how about New Look's floppy brim sun hat costing just £14.99? Sadly it's not available if you're reading this in the US but I love the elaborate bow on this straw hat, but obviously in comparison to Kate's it's not quite the same aesthetic.

New Look Straw Floppy Hat

H&M is usually my go-to when it comes to a cheap and cheerful summer sun hat, and this packable wide brim sun hat emulates Princess Kate's effortless elegance.

Retailing for £37.99, this summer staple is sure to make a reappearance in your wardrobe for seasons to come.

How to style a floppy sun hat like Princess Kate's

Princess Kate's fashion-forward accessory was the perfect piece to accompany her summer dress, and we can all take style notes from her (as we continuously do!). But for me, I'll be rocking a straw hat with my vacation maxi dresses. I think a floppy hat can look great with a more casual outfit, teaming it with a flowy sun dress and a pair of espadrilles. my tip would be to tilt the hat back a little bit so there's more of a relaxed look overall.

If you're off to a garden party or an alfresco lunch, pair with a lovely floral dress and if your hat has a ribbon like Kate's, match the colour of your dress to the ribbon for extra style points.