I write about fashion for a living - and Zara Tindall's 'daring' 00s boots are back this autumn

I hate to say it when we're in the middle of a UK heatwave, but my mind has already drifted to my autumn wardrobe.

Don't get me wrong, I love summer style, and the royal ladies offer up inspiration in abundance, but there's something about cosy knits and boots that is close to my heart. And Zara Tindall is my autumn fashion muse!

00s trends are having a revival

© Neilson Barnard Lady Gaga debuted her lace-up boots in 2009, but she re-wre them in 2017 (pictured) and 2025

We've seen the resurgence of lots of '90s and '00s fashion trends, from low-slung jeans to peasant blouses. The nostalgia is set to continue, with lace-up boots already making a resurgence in early 2025.

Case in point, Lady Gaga rocked a pair of lace-up stiletto boots while performing at Coachella in 2025 – the same 'Savannah' Ellie Shoes boots she debuted in 2009.

That was the same year that Princess Anne's daughter showcased her "daring" noughties fashion in a similar pair of corset-style heeled boots in patent black leather while attending Cheltenham Festival.

'Striking' royal fashion

© Getty Images Zara Tindall was spotted in lace-up patent black boots at the Cheltenham Festival in 2009

Zara teamed her footwear with black tights and a mini dress layered underneath a white jacket with military buttons.

"Zara Tindall's always been undeniably stylish, but the way she dresses now is a far cry from the more daring looks she went for in the 2000s," said HELLO!'s Junior Lifestyle Writer, Josh Osman, who follows the style of our favourite British royals.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Anne's daughter still loves knee-high boots today, but is less "daring" with her choices

"Alongside her bodycon dresses and cowgirl chic, her striking lace-up boots are an incredible look. Though they're becoming increasingly popular again, they're a little more out-there than the style she goes for these days – I think we'll see them on the street a lot, but I don't imagine Zara herself will be bringing back the boots."

With the combination of the classic knee-high shape that will never go out of style, and the edgy laces that are still popular for combat boots, we predict this could continue to be popular as the weather turns colder this year.

Zara's 'attention-commanding' boot collection

© WireImage Zara Phillips wore knee-high brown boots during BGC Partners Fundraising Event in 2006

This is not the only lace-up pair Zara previously had in her wardrobe. Years earlier, in 2006, the niece of King Charles was seen at a BGC Partners fundraising event at Canary Wharf in brown knee-high leather boots with the lace-up detail on the back.

Fashion stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO! that the style not only helped elongate her legs, but also "commanded attention."

"Zara's lace-up knee-high boots were the epitome of mid-2000s statement dressing. With a sleek leather finish, high stiletto heel, and corset-style lacing running the length of the leg, they commanded attention while elongating the silhouette," said Oriona.

© WireImage The royal's boots had a lace-up back

"The sharply pointed toe gave them a polished, tailored edge. [Meanwhile,] their bold, almost theatrical design captured the confident, slightly rebellious energy of the decade, part power dressing, part playful provocation.

"Boots like these became an instant talking point and a go-to piece for making an entrance."