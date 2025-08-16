Lady Louise Windsor steals the show in tartan dress as she swerves royal family uniform

Lady Louise Windsor has often chosen to raid the Duchess of Edinburgh's wardrobe, taking style tips from her famously elegant mother.

However, she was taking part in family twinning moments long before she had a say in her outfits. Unearthed family photos from a fan account, which were originally taken in 2004, show Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward visiting the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Balmoral, Scotland, where they traditionally spent their summer break.

In a special nod to their surroundings, they wore the traditional Balmoral tartan as they posed in the gardens of Balmoral Castle. Her Late Majesty wore the grey and black tartan kilt just below her knee, styling it with a pop of cherry red with her jacket.

Following the uniform, her son Edward wore an almost identical outfit in a grey kilt, red knit jumper and knee-high socks, while his wife Sophie also donned the same kilt with a short-sleeved beige knit and black tights.

The one member of the family who wasn't wearing the tartan in kilt form was Louise, who was just one at the time. The tot looked simply adorable in a mini tartan smock dress layered over her white frill blouse and matching socks.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie often wear the same outfits, but their twinning moments began when Louise was a baby

Meanwhile, Philip chose to forego the pattern entirely, but his cream outfit was in keeping with the colourway to create a uniform family photo.

Balmoral tartan

© Jeff J Mitchell Royals are the only ones who are allowed to wear Balmoral tartan

Balmoral tartan is a grey, black and red design created by Prince Albert in 1853. Explaining the symbolism behind the colour, the Scottish Register of Tartans said: "The background of the tartan contains threads of black and white yarns twisted together and mixed in differing proportions to achieve the appearance of the rough-hewn granite so familiar on Royal Deeside."

It can only be worn with permission from the King. As well as members of the royal family, the website notes that the tartan has also been worn by the Balmoral Estate Pipers since 1936.

© Getty King Charles was spotted in a tartan kilt in his 7th birthday portrait

Charles, himself, was spotted wearing it when he was a child. The palace released a sweet portrait of the then-Prince in the grounds of the Queen's Scottish residence to mark his seventh birthday in 1955.

Charles' love of Balmoral

Charles inherited his mother's Balmoral Estate following her heartbreaking death on 8 September 2022.

The Scottish retreat is a favourite among the British royals, with the late monarch even describing it as "a paradise in the Highlands."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The royals often enjoy their summer break in Scotland

Princess Eugenie previously said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Set amongst 50,000 remote acres in Aberdeenshire, Balmoral boasts an impressive kitchen garden, a vegetable patch, a flower garden and a water garden.

Charles previously suggested that the abundance of animals in the remote location is a perk. In a social media post shared to mark Red Squirrel Appreciation Day, the royal penned: "I take enormous pleasure in having them around – and in! – the house when I am at home in Scotland."