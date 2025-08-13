Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's trip abroad after Scottish break revealed
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie's trip abroad after Scottish break revealed

Duchess Sophie's trip abroad after Scottish break revealed

The Duchess of Edinburgh will be travelling long-haul

Duchess Sophie wearing blue floral dress© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
6 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh's autumn diary is filling up fast.

Sophie, 60, is expected to travel to Alberta, in western Canada on 4 September.

HELLO! understands that her long-haul visit will include a visit to Spruce Meadows alongside a wider programme of engagements.

The show jumping venue announced that the Duchess had become its patron in April.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The King and Queen's most recent visit to Canada

Spruce Meadows President and CEO Linda Southern-Heathcott said in a statement at the time: "My family and I, together with all the people who make up Spruce Meadows, are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness has taken on Spruce Meadows as a Royal Patronage.  

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is a wonderful example of grace, leadership, and dedication - and is someone for whom I have great personal admiration. The Royal patronage is a true gift, as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary and look ahead to a meaningful future, continuing our expansion into a full-scale Sports and Entertainment District for all to enjoy."

duchess sophie laughing while carriage driving © Getty Images
Sophie at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May

Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, previously visited the venue in 2006, and the Duchess holds a number of equestrian roles, including Royal Vice President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and President of the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials.

The late Queen Elizabeth II also visited Spruce Meadows in 1990 to inaugurate an event in her name.

 The Duchess of Edinburgh last visited Canada in 2023, carried out a week-long trip with engagements in Ontario, St Catharines and Toronto.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh visit to Canada© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Sophie in Canada in 2023

 Her upcoming overseas visit will come after the royal family enjoy a reunion at the King's Scottish residence, Balmoral, this August.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, are likely to be among the family members to join the King and Queen.

Royal visits to Canada

Sophie will be the latest member of the British royal family to visit Canada, which is a constitutional monarchy.

In June, Edward marked the 150th anniversary of the Prince Edward Island Regiment and attended Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the Toronto Police Marine Unit at Toronto Police Marine © Getty Images
Edward visiting the Toronto Police Marine Unit in June

In May, the King and Queen undertook a historic trip to Ottawa, where Charles met with new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and opened the 45th Parliament, delivering a speech in both French and English.

As HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, I was one of a small group of reporters who joined Charles and Camilla on their whirlwind visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla walking past guards© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock
The King and Queen visited Ottawa in May

And while it was brief, you could tell how important this visit was to the King through his warm interactions with everyone he met, from MPs to the public. 

After the monarch's reunion with the Coronation Girls at Rideau Hall, Carol Shipley, who was among 50 young women from across Canada to travel to London for the late Queen's coronation in 1953, spoke about the significance of the royal visit.

Charles shaking hands with Carol Shipley in Ottawa© Getty Images
Charles shaking hands with Carol Shipley in Ottawa

She told me: "I'm very happy that the King came, particularly at this time in our history when we are striving for our sovereignty.

"I think he’s a good king, we need leaders like him. He's a force for good."

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More