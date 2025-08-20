Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Topshop 2025 has me searching Vinted for Kate Middleton's bargain dresses
Subscribe
Topshop 2025 has me searching Vinted for Kate Middleton's bargain dresses

Topshop 2025 has me searching Vinted for Princess Kate's bargain dresses

The world's most famous high street shop is back after a five-year hiatus, and fans are trying to get hold of preloved original pieces

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wears a blazer and shirt in 2025© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Topshop is back for 2025, and the fashion world is ready! Last week, fans headed over to Trafalgar Square to get a glimpse of their runway show, and it was quite the scene.

Kate Moss may not have been there (more on her later), but Cara Delevingne sat on the front row, and AW25 was in full swing, with colour block numbers,  winterwear staples, longline faux furs, and lots of slouchy tailoring.

Since then, though, millennials have been flocking to Vinted, eBay, and Depop, trying to hunt down original Topshop finds. Remember the Kate Moss Topshop range? Arguably, the most coveted celebrity collaboration of all time, these items are like gold dust now.

Kate Moss at a Topshop VIP shopping event in New York, 2009 wearing a striped multicoloured knee length dress with black tights and heels © Getty Images
There's a huge demand for the Kate Moss Topshop range from 2009

Depop has spotted a wave of interest for original Topshop on the platform, with searches for 'Topshop' up 2,403 per cent at the beginning of August and up 125 per cent for 'Topshop Kate Moss' in July.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate Moss talks about her Topshop collection

"Topshop’s return is one of the most talked-about fashion moments right now, and we’ve seen a huge wave of interest for the brand on Depop, with searches up 2,403 per cent at the beginning of August," a spokesperson at Depop explained.

Media Image© David M. Benett

Topshop has an enormous fanbase

 "Topshop staples like Joni and Jamie jeans are back on the radar, and we are seeing high demand for golden-era Topshop collaborations like Kate Moss x Topshop, with searches for the collection up 125 per cent in July.

Kate Moss as a 'live mannequin' standing in the window of Topshop Oxford Circus in a red full length dress and black and gold belt © FilmMagic

Searches for Kate Moss's collection has been high of late

"The return of Topshop ties into the noughties revival we have seen steadily increasing over the past couple of years. Topshop was a leader in the Y2K and indie sleaze aesthetic back in the 2000s and 2010s, and its archive pieces are now being seen as iconic, must-have vintage items as nostalgia for the brand and the style increases."

Kate Middleton arrives at Tesco holding bag in 2010© Alamy

The Princess loved Topshop clothes

The Princess of Wales in Topshop

Another original Topshop icon is none other than the Princess of Wales. Yes, Prince William's wife loved a bit of Toppers back in the day, rocking not one but three dresses from the much-loved store, and trying to get them today is like passing a difficult mathematical exam with flying colours.

Kate Middleton wearing a black Topshop dress in 2013© Getty Images

The Princess rocked a Peter Pan collared dress from Topshop in 2013

2013

In 2013, Kate was seen at a bereavement centre wearing a lovely Topshop mini dress, which she had picked up for £46 at the time. It had a contrasting white Peter Pan collar and gave her a mod girl look.

Kate Middleton wearing a polka dot Topshop dress, was pregnant at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Herts © PA Images via Getty Images

Kate wore a polka dot Topshop dress whist pregnant with Prince George

Also in 2013, the royal wore a fabulous white and black polka dot dress when she accompanied William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Warner Bros. studios. Kate was pregnant with Prince George at the time, and her skater-style dress was perfect for complementing her baby bump. The short-sleeved frock featured a zip closure on the back, and the price tag was £38 at the time of purchase.

Kate Middleton wearing a boho-style Topshop dress in 2016© Getty Images

Kate's boho Topshop dress was an instant sellout

2016

In 2016, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on their royal tour of India, and Kate rocked a gorgeous dress, designed in a stunning pink with intricate black embroidery. The £75 style sold out in minutes at the time, but some sizes are still available on preloved sites.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More