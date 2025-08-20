Topshop 2025 has me searching Vinted for Princess Kate's bargain dresses

Topshop is back for 2025, and the fashion world is ready! Last week, fans headed over to Trafalgar Square to get a glimpse of their runway show, and it was quite the scene.

Kate Moss may not have been there (more on her later), but Cara Delevingne sat on the front row, and AW25 was in full swing, with colour block numbers, winterwear staples, longline faux furs, and lots of slouchy tailoring.

Since then, though, millennials have been flocking to Vinted, eBay, and Depop, trying to hunt down original Topshop finds. Remember the Kate Moss Topshop range? Arguably, the most coveted celebrity collaboration of all time, these items are like gold dust now.

Depop has spotted a wave of interest for original Topshop on the platform, with searches for 'Topshop' up 2,403 per cent at the beginning of August and up 125 per cent for 'Topshop Kate Moss' in July.

"Topshop’s return is one of the most talked-about fashion moments right now, and we’ve seen a huge wave of interest for the brand on Depop, with searches up 2,403 per cent at the beginning of August," a spokesperson at Depop explained.

© David M. Benett Topshop has an enormous fanbase "Topshop staples like Joni and Jamie jeans are back on the radar, and we are seeing high demand for golden-era Topshop collaborations like Kate Moss x Topshop, with searches for the collection up 125 per cent in July.



© FilmMagic Searches for Kate Moss's collection has been high of late "The return of Topshop ties into the noughties revival we have seen steadily increasing over the past couple of years. Topshop was a leader in the Y2K and indie sleaze aesthetic back in the 2000s and 2010s, and its archive pieces are now being seen as iconic, must-have vintage items as nostalgia for the brand and the style increases."



© Alamy The Princess loved Topshop clothes The Princess of Wales in Topshop Another original Topshop icon is none other than the Princess of Wales. Yes, Prince William's wife loved a bit of Toppers back in the day, rocking not one but three dresses from the much-loved store, and trying to get them today is like passing a difficult mathematical exam with flying colours.

© Getty Images The Princess rocked a Peter Pan collared dress from Topshop in 2013 2013 In 2013, Kate was seen at a bereavement centre wearing a lovely Topshop mini dress, which she had picked up for £46 at the time. It had a contrasting white Peter Pan collar and gave her a mod girl look.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate wore a polka dot Topshop dress whist pregnant with Prince George Also in 2013, the royal wore a fabulous white and black polka dot dress when she accompanied William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Warner Bros. studios. Kate was pregnant with Prince George at the time, and her skater-style dress was perfect for complementing her baby bump. The short-sleeved frock featured a zip closure on the back, and the price tag was £38 at the time of purchase.