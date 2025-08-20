Topshop 2025 has me searching Vinted for Princess Kate's bargain dresses

Since then, though, millennials have been flocking to Vinted, eBay, and Depop, trying to hunt down original Topshop finds. Remember the Kate Moss Topshop range? Arguably, the most coveted celebrity collaboration of all time, these items are like gold dust now.
Depop has spotted a wave of interest for original Topshop on the platform, with searches for 'Topshop' up 2,403 per cent at the beginning of August and up 125 per cent for 'Topshop Kate Moss' in July.
"Topshop’s return is one of the most talked-about fashion moments right now, and we’ve seen a huge wave of interest for the brand on Depop, with searches up 2,403 per cent at the beginning of August," a spokesperson at Depop explained.
Topshop has an enormous fanbase
"Topshop staples like Joni and Jamie jeans are back on the radar, and we are seeing high demand for golden-era Topshop collaborations like Kate Moss x Topshop, with searches for the collection up 125 per cent in July.
Searches for Kate Moss's collection has been high of late
"The return of Topshop ties into the noughties revival we have seen steadily increasing over the past couple of years. Topshop was a leader in the Y2K and indie sleaze aesthetic back in the 2000s and 2010s, and its archive pieces are now being seen as iconic, must-have vintage items as nostalgia for the brand and the style increases."
The Princess loved Topshop clothes
The Princess of Wales in Topshop
Another original Topshop icon is none other than the Princess of Wales. Yes, Prince William's wife loved a bit of Toppers back in the day, rocking not one but three dresses from the much-loved store, and trying to get them today is like passing a difficult mathematical exam with flying colours.
The Princess rocked a Peter Pan collared dress from Topshop in 2013
2013
In 2013, Kate was seen at a bereavement centre wearing a lovely Topshop mini dress, which she had picked up for £46 at the time. It had a contrasting white Peter Pan collar and gave her a mod girl look.
Kate wore a polka dot Topshop dress whist pregnant with Prince George
Also in 2013, the royal wore a fabulous white and black polka dot dress when she accompanied William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Warner Bros. studios. Kate was pregnant with Prince George at the time, and her skater-style dress was perfect for complementing her baby bump. The short-sleeved frock featured a zip closure on the back, and the price tag was £38 at the time of purchase.
Kate's boho Topshop dress was an instant sellout
2016
In 2016, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on their royal tour of India, and Kate rocked a gorgeous dress, designed in a stunning pink with intricate black embroidery. The £75 style sold out in minutes at the time, but some sizes are still available on preloved sites.
