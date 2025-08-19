Princess Kate's casual midi dress wins my vote as best-dressed school run mum of 2025

The Princess of Wales has been pictured dropping the royal children off at school a handful of times, and each time the wife of Prince William has stepped out, she's looked as chic as can be.

As a mother myself, the school run conveys quite a conversation style-wise. Most of the time, you are dashing out the door in a huge rush, and what you look like really is at the bottom of your list. However, one does like to look presentable, and I love to throw on a dress so I still appear smart.

With that in mind, back in 2019, Kate really did nail dressing for the school run in her Michael Kors frock. The royal looked as stylish as ever as she was snapped holding Princess Charlotte's hand as she walked to Thomas’s Battersea in west London to drop off the young royal for her first day of school.

© Getty Images Kate and William with Princess Charlotte as she arrived for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George in 2019

The brunette royal's printed number was known as the 'Carnation dress' and she first wore it in 2018.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate's dress was by Michael Kors

Designed in red and white and featuring a smart black belt, it looked glorious with her high heels.

Now, I'm not suggesting you rock a pair of heels when you're racing to do the school run.

But, if you paired a midi dress like this - which is easy to throw on and doesn't really need ironing or accessories to make it look great - with a pair of simple flats or even trainers, you've got yourself a classic outfit that can take you from the playground to your desk in seconds.

Where do the royal children go to school?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School and have been at the Berkshire-based prep school since 2022, when they moved to Windsor.

© WireImage Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook School

The new term commences in September, and will be Prince George's final year at the school before it is widely believed that he will further his education at Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry.

© WireImage Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton in September 1995

William iconically enrolled at Eton in 1995 and boarded at the prestigious school for five years.