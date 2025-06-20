Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson is a 90s queen at Ascot 2025 in dress straight out of Princess Diana's wardrobe
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2025 in Ascot, England.© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The mother of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice looked wonderful on day four of Royal Ascot 2025

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson's style often flies under the radar, but, every now and then, she wears something completely showstopping – and day four of Royal Ascot 2025 brought about her latest incredible look.

Appearing alongside her ever-so-stylish daughter Princess Eugenie, who turned heads in a crop top, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew stepped out in a beautiful dress that could have been straight out of the late Princess Diana's wardrobe.

Sarah opted for the most beautiful black-and-white polka dot wraparound dress, with a plunging neckline and black lining to add a striking effect. The piece also featured a belted waist and fell just beneath her knees.

The 65-year-old accessorised with a magnificent black hat and matching handbag, rounding off her look with a pair of black-and-white two-tone pumps, for an elegant finish to the monochrome ensemble.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2025 in Ascot, England.© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson wore the most beautiful black-and-white polka dot dress to Royal Ascot

Polka dots have always been particularly popular among the British royal ladies, especially after seeing a surge with the wardrobe of Lady Diana Spencer in the 1980s. Scroll down to take a look at our favourite polka dot dresses from the British royal family…

A 16-year-old Princess Margaret in a silk polka-dotted dress in 1947© PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Margaret

In her official 17th birthday portrait, Princess Margaret, the sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, became the first of the British royals to be pictured in a polka dot dress.

Princess Diana looked wonderful in a black and white polka dot dress at the Epsom Derby in 1986© Getty Images

Princess Diana

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was the fashion icon to truly spearhead the polka dot popularity, from the 1980s onwards – her black and white polka dot dress from the Epsom Derby in 1986 is just one of the many magnificent pieces in her wardrobe with the iconic pattern.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the thanksgiving service to mark The 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales, following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, is quite the connoisseur of the polka dot dress, having worn them on many occasions, such as VE Day, Garter Day and Royal Ascot.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Sarah's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has also hopped onto the hype for polka dots, and also has quite an extensive collection of dresses with the pattern. In 2021, she stepped out in a gorgeous one, with a belted waist, when attending Wimbledon with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princes Eugenie Attends The Derby At Epsom Racecourse. © UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

And, of course, Sarah and Andrew's younger daughter is also a lover of the style! Princess Eugenie picked out a gorgeous polka dot midi dress for the 2011 Derby Festival at the Epsom Downs racecourse.

