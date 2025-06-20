Sarah Ferguson is a 90s queen at Ascot 2025 in dress straight out of Princess Diana's wardrobe

Sarah opted for the most beautiful black-and-white polka dot wraparound dress, with a plunging neckline and black lining to add a striking effect. The piece also featured a belted waist and fell just beneath her knees.
The 65-year-old accessorised with a magnificent black hat and matching handbag, rounding off her look with a pair of black-and-white two-tone pumps, for an elegant finish to the monochrome ensemble.
Polka dots have always been particularly popular among the British royal ladies, especially after seeing a surge with the wardrobe of Lady Diana Spencer in the 1980s. Scroll down to take a look at our favourite polka dot dresses from the British royal family…
Princess Margaret
In her official 17th birthday portrait, Princess Margaret, the sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, became the first of the British royals to be pictured in a polka dot dress.
Princess Diana
The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was the fashion icon to truly spearhead the polka dot popularity, from the 1980s onwards – her black and white polka dot dress from the Epsom Derby in 1986 is just one of the many magnificent pieces in her wardrobe with the iconic pattern.
Princess Kate
The Princess of Wales, following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, is quite the connoisseur of the polka dot dress, having worn them on many occasions, such as VE Day, Garter Day and Royal Ascot.