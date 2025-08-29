Princess Kate's been wearing the new 'colour of the season' for years - bye butter yellow

The Princess of Wales pretty much nails every single colourway that she wears. From purple to green, royal blue to pastel pink, the wife of Prince William rocks a plethora of tones and makes them work for her English rose complexion. One of the colours that the mother-of-three always shines brightly in is tomato red, which has actually become the new 'It' shade for autumn/winter 2025. You may be a little surprised - after all, the 'ber' months tend to feature olive greens, greys and burgundy, to reflect the colder, darker weather.

However, this year, the catwalks have been awash with brighter tones, including the elusive tomato red. From Prada to Balenciaga, the punchy shade was prevalent and very present on the runway. A variety of influencers and content creators have been sporting the shade on the front row, and some of our favourite celebrities have been doing the same.

Kate wearing tomato red

© Getty Kate looked incredible in this striking coat dress In March, Kate attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, sporting a dazzling red coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Foster.



© Getty Images Kate co-ordinated her accessories The future Queen accessorised the look beautifully with sentimental jewellery, choosing to wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker with matching pearl earrings.



© Getty Kate wore a chic Zara blazer During a trip to Copenhagen in 20222, Kate wowed in her red Zara blazer, which was so eye-catching. She teamed it with a feminine white frill neck blouse, straight leg black trousers and a black leather Aspinal bag during her trip. A pearl necklace and matching earrings elevated the look.



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate has reworn this red McQueen suit many times In 2023, Kate and William headed to a special event at BAFTA, and the brunette royal looked ravishing in her vibrant red va-va-voom suit by go-to designer Alexander McQueen, and her famous hair looked glossy as ever as it draped over her shoulders. Immaculately natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.



© WireImage The Princess of Wales is often pictured wearing red Why does the Princess of Wales wear red so much? "The Princess of Wales often wears red to high-profile events, just like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana," colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas previously told HELLO!. "One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice," the professional explained.