Princess Kate's been wearing the new 'colour of the season' for years - bye butter yellow

Kate Middleton's been wearing the new 'colour of the season' for years - bye butter yellow
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is often seen wearing a variety of regal red tones when she's on royal appointments

Princess Kate in blue dress at Wimbledon© shutterstock
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales pretty much nails every single colourway that she wears. From purple to green, royal blue to pastel pink, the wife of Prince William rocks a plethora of tones and makes them work for her English rose complexion. One of the colours that the mother-of-three always shines brightly in is tomato red, which has actually become the new 'It' shade for autumn/winter 2025. You may be a little surprised - after all, the 'ber' months tend to feature olive greens, greys and burgundy, to reflect the colder, darker weather.

However, this year, the catwalks have been awash with brighter tones, including the elusive tomato red. From Prada to Balenciaga, the punchy shade was prevalent and very present on the runway. A variety of influencers and content creators have been sporting the shade on the front row, and some of our favourite celebrities have been doing the same.

Kate wearing tomato red

Catherine, Princess of Wales in red dress and Prince William in suit © Getty

Kate looked incredible in this striking coat dress

In March, Kate attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, sporting a dazzling red coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Foster.

The Princess of Wales in red coat dress and hat smiling for camera while attending Commonwealth Day Service© Getty Images

Kate co-ordinated her accessories

The future Queen accessorised the look beautifully with sentimental jewellery, choosing to wear the late Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand, diamond-and-pearl choker with matching pearl earrings.

Catherine in red blazer with hair up© Getty

Kate wore a chic Zara blazer

During a trip to Copenhagen in 20222,  Kate wowed in her red Zara blazer, which was so eye-catching. She teamed it with a feminine white frill neck blouse, straight leg black trousers and a black leather Aspinal bag during her trip. A pearl necklace and matching earrings elevated the look.

Media Image© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate has reworn this red McQueen suit many times

In 2023, Kate and William headed to a special event at BAFTA, and the brunette royal looked ravishing in her vibrant red va-va-voom suit by go-to designer Alexander McQueen, and her famous hair looked glossy as ever as it draped over her shoulders. Immaculately natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England, wearing a red dress© WireImage

The Princess of Wales is often pictured wearing red

Why does the Princess of Wales wear red so much?

"The Princess of Wales often wears red to high-profile events, just like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana," colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas previously told HELLO!.

"One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice," the professional explained.

princess kate wearing a red lk bennett dress© Getty Images

The colour red has a significant meaning for the royal

She added: "The colour red is also strongly associated with love, as well as with protection. In many cultures, it is believed to defend against negativity. This is certainly a strong message Kate is either actively or subliminally choosing to send to the public: a message of unity, strength, and hope."

