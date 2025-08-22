Princess Kate's autumn jacket just had an M&S makeover - and fans are flocking fast

The Princess of Wales does coats so well, doesn't she? From beautiful dress coats to her bomber jackets, denim offerings, and trenches, the wife of Prince William has quite the collection. One of Kate's most instantly recognisable autumn coats that she brings out year after year, season after season, is her humble Barbour jacket. She's been photographed in a few versions on a variety of occasions.

In November 2023, she donned a Breton sweater, straight-leg jeans, and lug-sole Chelsea boots with her Barbour coat for a royal engagement. Just a few months earlier, she was snapped in the same jacket on a visit to South Wales.

Marks & Spencer has produced the fabulous wax jacket in a very similar style, but it's had a pure fashion makeover, and we're all for it. Content creator @vanessaroseblair shared a video of herself going into the store to try on the item, and we think you'll agree, it's stunning.

The Princess of Wales has several Barbour jackets in her collection

The coat base is made from a slightly heritage-checked fabric, with a brown suede underline that can be seen when the sleeves are rolled up. We love the contrasting neckline too. Vanessa mentioned how great the quality was, and fans rushed to the comments section to try and find out the price.

An M&S representative replied and said that the jacket isn't online just yet, but is currently in-store for £90.

One follower quipped: "Obsessed with this jacket, picked it up in store last week!" Another added: "OMG I NEED IMMEDIATELY. What a jacket." A third quipped: "JUST IN CASE ITS NOT CLEAR WE WOULD LIKE THIS ONLINE ASAP!"

My verdict

I adore this coat because it's a classic - not a trend-led piece. It's the type of outerwear staple that will see you through the seasons and could be worn in years to come, and you can be pretty confident it won't look out of date. It's got that real Cotswold country vibe to it, which is rustic yet stylish and can be teamed with jeans, chunky knitted jumpers, and boots.

Melanie Macleaod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, predicts it will fly off the shelves. "I was browsing M&S the other day and this jacket immediately caught my eye. I purchased a plain straw-coloured barn jacket last autumn and wore it constantly; to work, out for coffee, and on countryside strolls - though my friends did joke that I looked like a rich person trying to look poor. Nonetheless, I loved it.

Kate loves her wax jacket

"The dark cuffs and check print make this one different enough for me to justify buying it, despite last year's coat being fit for purpose this year. That said, when I tried this one on, I looked more granny than glam, and I didn't take it home with me…"