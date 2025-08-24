Princess Kate's 'respectable' mini dress is perfect for late summer 2025 dressing

The Princess of Wales will always be our number one style icon, and sifting through the archives of the royal will always be one of our favourite pastimes, because there are just so many fashion gems there! Despite the fact that there can be decades between each look we are checking out, nearly all of them are prevalent today because she is such a classic dresser. From her dressed-down outfits with Breton-striped tops to her ball gowns and midi dresses, most things could easily be worn in 2025.

Now that the UK is enjoying an Indian summer before the cold weather kicks in with autumn just around the corner, there's still time to enjoy those easy breezy looks and shorter hemlines before we reach up and get our chunky knit jumpers, fur-trimmed boots, and other outerwear staples from the top shelf. With that in mind, Kate's rarely seen mini dress from 2014 is at the forefront of our minds.

The wife of Prince William headed to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards and stole the show in the most dazzling light blue gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham.

© Getty Images Kate looked incredible in her Jenny Packham dress from 2014

The 43-year-old looked like a movie star in the pastel-toned frock, which was very fashion-forward. Both elegant yet modern, it featured a mini hemline which was noticeably higher than her preferred midi shape. Still, the silhouette also featured flowing sections of fabric that created an overskirt, completely covering the back of her legs. Genius!

The way the dress was structured was entirely respectable; the overskirt made the frock look far more formal and appropriate, adhering to the royal rule of mindful dressing for official appearances.

© Getty Images The dress had a respectable graduated hemline

Also, it's the kind of dress that one could easily wear for an engagement you may have coming up - the light tone is always in style and flattering on all skin tones, and the graduated hem can also conceal and enhance your leg shape depending on your preference.

This kind of shape would look ultra chic for the colder months too - especially if you can find this style of dress in a jewel tone like ruby or dark royal blue. If you're not confident in showing off your legs, opaque tights and high heels can elevate that area accordingly.