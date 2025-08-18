Duchess Sophie can't stop wearing these comfortable bedazzled heels - and they're so Carrie Bradshaw

The Duchess of Edinburgh has always been the picture of sophistication and elegance. She's never one to chase trends, but is consistently dressed to perfection for every occasion.

Known for her polished style, Sophie tends to go for chic tailoring and classic accessories, so when she finds a shoe that works, she sticks with it.

Recently she's stepped out in the same pair of chic black heels by Penelope Chilvers, and it’s easy to see why they've graced her feet on more than one occasion. The 60-year-old Duchess is obviously taken with them and why wouldn't she be? They're so fun, and stylish. Crafted in Spain from soft black suede, the Gamine is a beautifully made court shoe with a distinctively feminine twist.

The British fashion brand is also loved by Princess Kate.

© @theroyalfamily Sophie wears the Penelope Chilvers shoes with a Proenza Schouler dress at a Service of Remembrance

The sleek block heel offers all-day comfort, while the embellished bow detail adds just the right amount of drama - a statement that feels more Upper East Side than Buckingham Palace, and one that wouldn’t look out of place in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet.

Despite the bold bow, the silhouette is classically elegant, sitting comfortably within Sophie’s established wardrobe of midi coats, printed dresses and structured pieces. The mid-height heel (around 7.5cm) is practical without being frumpy, offering lift and length without sacrificing wearability. And thanks to Penelope Chilvers’ commitment to quality, they’re designed to be durable.

Retailing for £265/$389, they're an investment pair, but one you can wear all year round, and perhaps even more during the festive season. They also come in leopard print, which I'm very tempted to purchase.

HELLO!'s Royal Shopper (and sparkle lover!) Leanne Bayley has looked for a few alternatives if you're looking for something a little less expensive. She said: "I love the Penelope Chilvers shoes, but if you're after a pair that's a little more affordable, you could opt for Hobbs' 'Lexia' suede court shoes which are currently on sale for £119 (or $195 if you're in the states).

"What's more, LK Bennett (another royal-loved brand) has sparkly bow shoe clips you can attach to any of your fave party shoes. Shop them in the UK for £59 (or $82 in the United States). How genius are they?!"

© LK Bennett Diamond shoe clips are 'genius' says HELLO!'s Royal Shopper

Penelope Chilvers has long been a go-to for royals, in fact the Princess of Wales has worn the long tassel boots in conker brown for over 20 years. Their designs feel elevated yet accessible, with subtle fashion touches that make them stand out without shouting. But for party wear, the Gamine shoe, with its feminine bow and retro charm, taps into the sweet spot of sophisticated, wearable, and just a little bit special.

© Getty One of many times Princess Kate has been pictured wearing her Penelope Chilvers boots

There’s something refreshing about a royal rewearing the same heels on repeat, especially when they’re as chic as these. Paired with a streamlined coat, a soft, pleated skirt, or a printed midi dress, they add a touch of personality to Sophie’s classic ensembles.

While she may not be known for bold fashion risks, this shoe proves that even the most timeless wardrobes can handle a little Carrie Bradshaw flair. So long as it’s done the Duchess way.