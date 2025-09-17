Princess Kate's secret hair change the world missed as she met Donald Trump

The Princess of Wales looked nothing short of sensational on Wednesday afternoon as she met US President Donald Trump for the first time for his second state visit to the UK, alongside his wife, First Lady Melania.

Looking as chic and fabulous as always, 43-year-old Kate rocked a bespoke creation that she's worn on numerous occasions - a cranberry-toned coat dress by Emilia Wickstead. The structured number featured a double-breasted silhouette with buttons across the front and a tapered waistline. By choosing such a bold colour, the royal honoured the magnitude of the occasion.

Her much-discussed newly golden-toned tresses were glinting in the breeze as she topped her iconic mane with a stunning hat in the same burgundy tone by her go-to hat designer, Jane Taylor. When Kate arrived at Windsor Castle, her hair was cascading down her back, teased in illustrious curls. Looking like a modern-day Rapunzel, the mother-of-three defied frizzy hair from the cold conditions, and her hair was beautifully intact.

© Getty Images Kate's hair was loose and flowing as she arrived at Windsor Castle

However, when the royal was pictured inside the castle, she had partaken in a swift hair change! Pulling the hair away from her face, Kate sported a beautiful, half-up, half-down style and secured the new hairdo with one of her trademark bows.

© Getty Later, the Princess pulled her hair away from her face

© Getty We loved the swift, tidy change

Keeping her hair away from her face enabled her not to get distracted by flyaways as she viewed items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition in the Green Drawing Room.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donald Trump tells Kate 'you're so beautiful'

Her makeup looked as flawless as ever - it's easy to understand why the president remarked that Kate was "beautiful."

LISTEN: Valentine Low reveals royal secret from his new book Power and the Palace

Kate's winning accessories

Kate accessorised to perfection as always. Pinned to her lapel was Queen Alexandra's Three-Feather Brooch. The piece dates back to 1863 and was originally a wedding gift to Princess Alexandra of Denmark when she married the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII). It features 18 brilliant-cut diamonds encircled by tiny emeralds.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate wore a dazzling brooch pinned to her cranberry coat dress

The royal also carried a beautiful Chanel bag in the matching autumnal hue.

© Getty Images Kate carried her vintage Chanel bag

The vintage piece is super sought after and is from the brand's AW17 collection, and has caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts around the world since she first carried it that year.