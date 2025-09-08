Princess Kate just proved she is the ultimate vintage Chanel queen - we're envious

The Princess of Wales lit up the stadium on Saturday as she watched an incredible rugby match between England and Australia in aid of the Rugby World Cup. We adored the mother-of-three's incredible outfit choice - a sleek black suit, frilled blouse, and of course, rocking her new blonde mane, but twisted back in a chic, half-up, half-down style. Royal fans also spied her super stylish handbag - a vintage Chanel bag that the royal has only worn a handful of times. The dazzling bag is quite the collector's piece, and we are so here for it - we always enjoy getting a glimpse of it when she brings it out.

Kate's Chanel bag is known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag', and it's made in the ever-desirable black leather with the 24kt gold hardware colour combination. Prince William's wife has only been seen with this bag a handful of times during her royal career, proving it's one of her most special bags in her collection.

The very first Chanel bag was released in February 1955 and was created by Coco Chanel to combine beauty and practicality perfectly.

© Getty Images Kate at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025

It got us thinking - Kate has a quiet collection of items from Chanel, and most of them are vintage.

The Princess of Wales Chanel bags

© Samir Hussein Kate with her Chanel clutch bag in 2023 Kate has three Chanel bags - the vintage piece she wore at the weekend, and two others. In 2023, Kate opened the National Portrait Gallery after its three-year renovation. As the gallery’s patron, the Princess appeared graceful in a black and white Self-Portrait dress as she introduced the building to the world. Kate's chic Chanel clutch looked incredible against the tweed dress she stepped out in - it's known as the 'Wallet On Chain' lambskin bag.

© Samir Hussein Kate's vintage burgundy Chanel bag is from 2017 Also in 2023, Kate visited The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum and carried a Chanel bag to complement her outfit.



© Chris Jackson Kate's most worn Chanel bag is her burgundy top-handled version This is Kate's most-worn Chanel piece and is so striking in the burgundy tone. Her elite accessory was from Chanel's AW17 collection, and designer bag fanatics went crazy over the piece.