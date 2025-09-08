Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just proved she is the ultimate vintage Chanel queen - we're envious
Princess Kate just proved she is the ultimate vintage Chanel queen - we're envious

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked incredible at the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium to watch the rugby, rocking her Chanel bag

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales lit up the stadium on Saturday as she watched an incredible rugby match between England and Australia in aid of the Rugby World Cup. We adored the mother-of-three's incredible outfit choice - a sleek black suit, frilled blouse, and of course, rocking her new blonde mane, but twisted back in a chic, half-up, half-down style. Royal fans also spied her super stylish handbag - a vintage Chanel bag that the royal has only worn a handful of times. The dazzling bag is quite the collector's piece, and we are so here for it - we always enjoy getting a glimpse of it when she brings it out.

Kate's Chanel bag is known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag', and it's made in the ever-desirable black leather with the 24kt gold hardware colour combination. Prince William's wife has only been seen with this bag a handful of times during her royal career, proving it's one of her most special bags in her collection. 

The very first Chanel bag was released in February 1955 and was created by Coco Chanel to combine beauty and practicality perfectly.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in stands clapping in black suit and white blouse© Getty Images
Kate at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
It got us thinking - Kate has a quiet collection of items from Chanel, and most of them are vintage.

The Princess of Wales Chanel bags

The Princess of Wales opted for a demure Chanel clutch© Samir Hussein

Kate with her Chanel clutch bag in 2023

Kate has three Chanel bags - the vintage piece she wore at the weekend, and two others.

In 2023, Kate opened the National Portrait Gallery after its three-year renovation. As the gallery’s patron, the Princess appeared graceful in a black and white Self-Portrait dress as she introduced the building to the world. Kate's chic Chanel clutch looked incredible against the tweed dress she stepped out in - it's known as the 'Wallet On Chain' lambskin bag.

Princess Kate is a regular wearer of the burgundy Chanel bag© Samir Hussein

Kate's vintage burgundy Chanel bag is from 2017

Also in 2023, Kate visited The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum and carried a Chanel bag to complement her outfit.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North Americaâs largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Kate's most worn Chanel bag is her burgundy top-handled version

This is Kate's most-worn Chanel piece and is so striking in the burgundy tone. Her elite accessory was from Chanel's AW17 collection, and designer bag fanatics went crazy over the piece.

Princess of Wales attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Since it's launch, in 2012 by the Royal Foundation in response to the London riots and to contribute to the legacy ideals of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coach Core has supported over 750 disadvantaged young people onto community sports coaching apprenticeships. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Kate's Chanel blazer is from 1995

Kate's Chanel blazer

A year earlier, in 2022, the brunette royal was seen at the Copper Box Arena and captivated the crowd in a chic ensemble comprising classic black trousers paired with a gorgeous blue vintage tweed jacket from Chanel. The jacket featured an elegant trim and exquisite gold button detailing. It hailed from 1995 and was a true vintage piece that has and will stand the test of time.

