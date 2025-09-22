Princess Kate's country girl chic earns approval of HELLO! readers – by a landslide

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Thursday in Frogmore Gardens on an engagement with American First Lady Melania Trump during her and Donald Trump's state visit to the UK. She looked absolutely stunning, but you don't need us to tell you that, as a new poll of HELLO!'s readers has revealed that a large proportion are obsessed with Kate's new country girl chic look. Prince William's wife, 43, was seen wearing ME + EM's 'Dark Green Suede Cropped Military Jacket', which featured a cropped fit and double-breasted buttons.

She styled it with the same brand's 'Straight Knit Cashmere Vest in Chestnut Brown', which was tucked into the 'Evilyn Birdseye Tweed Skirt in Dark Brown' from Ralph Lauren, a nod to her American guest. Cinching her look at the waist, Kate added a crocodile print, chocolate brown belt by Ralph Lauren, and also wore a pair of chocolate suede knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty Images Kate's look was country chic personified What do HELLO! readers think of Kate's country girl chic? Completing Kate's look were a scarf by Sudbury Sudbury Silk Mills, which was tied in a large bow at the neck, and the 'Teardrop Garnet Charm Hoop Earrings' by Spells of Love. It was a look that HELLO! readers love, with the new poll revealing that 89.8 per cent answered 'yes' to the question, Do you like Kate's country girl look?

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Her look contrasted Melania's military-style jacket An expert weighs in It was also offered the seal of approval from a fashion expert. "This ensemble leans into heritage-inspired dressing and is an homage to Britain’s countryside traditions, which we’ve seen Kate opt for before," stylist Angela Kyte told us at the time. "However, this time it feels contemporary with its clean lines and effortless tailoring. The overall effect is sophisticated and communicates confidence without veering into overt grandeur."

© Getty Images Kate wore Phillipa Lepley to the banquet Kate's outfit from her day at Frogmore wasn't her only fabulous look from the US state visit. The night before, she was a majestic beauty at the State Banquet, donning a sheer Phillipa Lepley gold gown which was reminiscent of her beautiful Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress with its lace sleeves. She also wore the historic Lover's Knot tiara, previously sported by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.



© Getty Images Her hair was worn in regal curls For her accessories, the royal elevated her look with mermaid curls in her hair. "Princess Kate’s hair at the State Banquet was the epitome of regal elegance. She chose to wear her hair down in softly defined curls, which created natural movement and bounce while still looking polished and refined for the occasion," celebrity hairstylist Jason Collier told us.