Zara Tindall rocks vampy manicure for off-duty outing with husband Mike

Zara Tindall was seen in a rare selfie on Saturday as she joined her husband, former England rugby star Mike Tindall, at the Women's Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham Stadium. The daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 44, was seen rocking a navy sweater and coat, but what caught our attention was her autumnal manicure. Holding up a plastic cup inside the stadium, Zara wore a vampy burgundy nail polish, something her royal family members, including the Princess of Wales, would be discouraged from sporting in public. It is believed that royal protocol suggests women wear their nails short with a neutral or clear hue.

However, Zara's nails are bang-on trend for autumn 2025. "I always find clients get excited to refresh their nail colour, and autumn really is the perfect time to lean into richer, moodier shades," celebrity manicurist Lucky Tucker, told HELLO! previously. "Rich berry tones, deep chocolate browns, and forest greens feel luxurious and instantly give that autumnal mood. For something softer, creamy nudes and taupes are timeless, while a touch of copper or bronze metallic can really elevate a manicure for day-to-night wear."

© Instagram Zara rocked a dark manicure in a new selfie with Mike

As far as Zara's hair and makeup, she embraced a casual look as she tied her blonde locks into a loose ponytail to reveal simple gold earrings. She also wore mascara to enhance her lashes as she posed with Mike, who opted for a beige sweater. "What a day!! Massive congrats to @redrosesrugby what a win," Mike penned on social media. "Amazing atmosphere, thanks to @howdeninsurance for having us! There will be some sore heads in the morning!"

Zara's autumnal looks

Though royal fans only caught a snippet of Zara's look for her outing to the rugby this weekend, she has been known to sport an array of lovely autumnal outfits in the past. Take a look at our favourites…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara Tindall's best race day looks

1/ 4 © Getty Images for Cornbury House Wellington boots Recently, the royal's daughter was spotted at the Cornbury House Horse Trials. She tucked her mid-wash jeans into a pair of wellies and rocked the ultimate country chic autumnal item – a waxed jacket.

2/ 4 © Getty Sensational suede Last December, the mother of three embraced suede, a perfect fabric for autumn, and in a gorgeous rusty hue as she donned this Fairfax & Favor jacket with black boots and gloves at The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.

3/ 4 © Getty Faux fur She added an extra touch of warmth to her look with faux fur cuffs and collar on her houndstooth coat for the Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse in January.

4/ 4 © Getty Fabulous fedora Khaki is the ultimate autumn hue, and Zara wore it in the form of a longline coat in this look, featuring a fedora hat from earlier in the year.