Meghan Markle rocks suede mini skirt and preppy shirt in close friend's Instagram photo

The Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous return to the spotlight this month, joining her husband Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf and bringing a fleet of stunning sartorial ensembles with her.

Meghan, 42, was a style muse long before she met her husband, namely thanks to her major role in legal drama, Suits. From gracing red carpets to rocking a business babe aesthetic on and off screen, the Californian-born star's paralegal persona Rachel Zane most definitely influenced her immaculate style.

WATCH: Meghan Markle takes us on a walkthrough of her Suits wardrobe

The Duchess' Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt message directed at Meghan and another co-star, Sarah Rafferty.

"I miss my friends." wrote the Canadian actor, sharing a photo of Meghan and Sarah from their Suits days.

In the unseen snap, Meghan donned a caramel-toned suede mini skirt and crisp white shirt as she reclined on the floor with her legs in the air.

The mother-of-two, who was just 29-years-old when the first episode of Suits aired, let her glossy raven hair fall into a pool of curls as she looked up at the camera.

Patrick's photo was later followed by a gallery of headshots of his co-stars, including one of the Duchess of Sussex. "Don’t give us hopes. Is Suits coming back? After The Office announced, this feels like a legitimate possibility…" questioned a fan in the comments.

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Season 5 of 'Suits'

"The Donna and Rachel effect......love them! Now we have the Duchess of Sussex effect," added another fan, while a third wrote: "I miss all of you! Please do another season!!! Bring Rachel back too!"

© USA Network Meghan's character 'Rachel Zane' had an on-screen romance with Patrick's character 'Michael Ross'

Suits is in the midst of its very own renaissance, breaking all kinds of streaming records on Netflix and inspiring talk of a reboot - though producers are yet to share any news of an upcoming reunion.

The legal drama's creator and head writer, Aaron Korsh, got real in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the show, and didn't shy away from acknowledging the 'Meghan Markle effect' of it all.

© Getty Meghan and the cast of Suits became good friends from the beginning, pictured here back in 2012, a year after the series launched

Having previously stated that he was excited by the amount of interest it brought to the show, he added that the royal family "weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

