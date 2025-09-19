Princess Kate just nailed the 'naked dress' trend in her own classy way

Fashion fans noticed that the neckline and arms delicately featured exquisite embroidery, leaving her flesh in these areas lightly exposed, but covered artfully and perfectly with the lace. Sublime! It made us think that perhaps this is Kate's own way of adhering to the 'naked dress' trend, which is big news on the red carpet of late.
Now, hear us out! Of course, Kate's dress is beautifully designed and respectful.
But, by showing a little bit of skin, with strategically placed detail, the mother-of-three is taking on the trend, but in a more subtle way.
The arm's of Kate's dress were 'bare' but covered with lace
What is the 'naked dress'?
The 'Naked dress' gives the illusion of bare skin with panelling, transparent fabric or tasteful touches of detail such as appliqués or lace.
A 'naked' dress uses lace, applique and embellishments to cover the skin
Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, told HELLO!: "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time."
Nicole Kidman in a naked style dress in 2017
The style professional added: "The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie."
Margot wowed in her naked dress by Armani Prive
Margot Robbie's 'naked dress' moment
Last week, Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie made jaws drop at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London, wearing an Armani Prive gown with spaghetti straps, covered in patterned jewels over a light sheer fabric.
Margot's dress went viral
The 35-year-old, who welcomed her first child last October with producer husband Tom Ackerley, was a total vision in the crystal-encrusted gown which was a contemporary take on couture dressing.
