Princess Kate just nailed the 'naked dress' trend in her own classy way

The Princess of Wales was the ultimate golden girl on Wednesday evening at the State Banquet, which saw King Charles and Queen Camilla host American President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania. Kate's glorious new, bespoke dress by Phillipa Lepley was nothing short of breathtaking. Known as the 'Darling', it had a hand-embroidered gold chantilly lace detail, in an almost coat-like feature, which cascaded over the top of an ivory silk crepe skirt. The floor-skimming number also featured sheer lace sleeves and a high-collared neckline.

Fashion fans noticed that the neckline and arms delicately featured exquisite embroidery, leaving her flesh in these areas lightly exposed, but covered artfully and perfectly with the lace. Sublime! It made us think that perhaps this is Kate's own way of adhering to the 'naked dress' trend, which is big news on the red carpet of late.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate looked stunning in her Phillipa Lepley gown

Now, hear us out! Of course, Kate's dress is beautifully designed and respectful.

But, by showing a little bit of skin, with strategically placed detail, the mother-of-three is taking on the trend, but in a more subtle way.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donald Trump tucks in Princess Kate's chair at State Banquet

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The arm's of Kate's dress were 'bare' but covered with lace What is the 'naked dress'? The 'Naked dress' gives the illusion of bare skin with panelling, transparent fabric or tasteful touches of detail such as appliqués or lace.



A 'naked' dress uses lace, applique and embellishments to cover the skin Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, told HELLO!: "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time."

© Getty Nicole Kidman in a naked style dress in 2017 The style professional added: "The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie."



© Getty Images Margot wowed in her naked dress by Armani Prive Margot Robbie's 'naked dress' moment Last week, Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie made jaws drop at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London, wearing an Armani Prive gown with spaghetti straps, covered in patterned jewels over a light sheer fabric.

