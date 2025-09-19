Princess Kate just nailed the 'naked dress' trend in her own classy way

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just nailed the 'naked dress' trend in her own classy way
Prince William's wife looked incredible at the State Banquet alongside Donald Trump, wowing fans in a gold dress, designed by Phillipa Lepley

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wearing a tiara departs after attending the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2016 in London, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales was the ultimate golden girl on Wednesday evening at the State Banquet, which saw King Charles and Queen Camilla host American President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania. Kate's glorious new, bespoke dress by Phillipa Lepley was nothing short of breathtaking. Known as the 'Darling', it had a hand-embroidered gold chantilly lace detail, in an almost coat-like feature, which cascaded over the top of an ivory silk crepe skirt. The floor-skimming number also featured sheer lace sleeves and a high-collared neckline.

 Fashion fans noticed that the neckline and arms delicately featured exquisite embroidery, leaving her flesh in these areas lightly exposed, but covered artfully and perfectly with the lace. Sublime! It made us think that perhaps this is Kate's own way of adhering to the 'naked dress' trend, which is big news on the red carpet of late.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate looked stunning in her Phillipa Lepley gown

Now, hear us out! Of course, Kate's dress is beautifully designed and respectful.

 But, by showing a little bit of skin, with strategically placed detail, the mother-of-three is taking on the trend, but in a more subtle way.

US President Donald Trump smiles at Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the US President's second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The arm's of Kate's dress were 'bare' but covered with lace

What is the 'naked dress'?

The 'Naked dress' gives the illusion of bare skin with panelling, transparent fabric or tasteful touches of detail such as appliqués or lace.

naked dress comp image

A 'naked' dress uses lace, applique and embellishments to cover the skin

Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, told HELLO!: "The naked dress trend has exploded again because it captures that perfect balance of daring and chic. It's a way for stars to look both powerful and playful at the same time."

Nicole Kidman in paisley nude dress© Getty

Nicole Kidman in a naked style dress in 2017

The style professional added: "The best versions use sheer fabrics, embellishments, or strategic layering so you get drama without looking like you've just stepped out in lingerie."

Margot Robbie wearing sheer dress embellished with rhinestones© Getty Images

Margot wowed in her naked dress by Armani Prive

Margot Robbie's 'naked dress' moment

Last week, Hollywood A-lister Margot Robbie made jaws drop at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in London, wearing an Armani Prive gown with spaghetti straps, covered in patterned jewels over a light sheer fabric.

Margot Robbie© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot's dress went viral

The 35-year-old, who welcomed her first child last October with producer husband Tom Ackerley, was a total vision in the crystal-encrusted gown which was a contemporary take on couture dressing.

