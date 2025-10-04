Princess Kate makes 'fancy flat' shoes the best alternative to sky-high heels

Fancy flats are shoes that are of the low-heeled variety, but are sleek, smart, and perfect to pep up any outfit. Wearing a pair of pretty flat shoes can give any sensible get-up a fashion-forward kick; think buckles, brooches, and slingbacks galore. They are interesting and durable, and way more comfortable than super high shoes, which can make your feet ache, and dont get us started on blisters. With that in mind, check out all the times the brunette royal has elevated her wardrobe game with glorious flat shoes…
LISTEN: Meghan Markle's thought on Harry's family reunion
Kate wore these Camilla Elphick slingbacks in 2022
The Princess of Wales in slingbacks
Back in 2022, Kate headed to the Commonwealth Games, wearing a pristine white wool Alexander McQueen suit, and completed her outfit with the timeless slingback shoes by Camilla Elphick, which were adorned with an oversized buckle. Celebrity stylist and brand ambassador for shoe retailer Deichmann, Ellis Ranson tells HELLO!: "A flat slingback is an elegant option to team with dresses or trousers. I love that Kate always looks for interesting details, too, such as the pearl buckle."
Kate styled up her Emilia Wickstead dress with the same flats
Kate wore these shoes again that year, at a charity polo match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor. The royal was dressed immaculately for the occasion, donning an elegant white frock - the past season £1,350 Emilia Wickstead 'Denvella' dress, and her slingback flats, which made the outfit even more chic. "These shoes are also amazing as the nude tone lengthens the leg and with the contrast of the black, shortens the foot," Ellis remarks.
Kate's pointed flats are from Boden
Pointed flats
In 2023, Princess Kate was attending an engagement at a sensory play centre in Kent, wearing a smart red blazer with gold buttons courtesy of Zara, cropped, fitted trousers, and a neutral tee underneath. Fashion fans loved her pointed suede black flat shoes by Boden. Ellis says, "Kate's black flats are a timeless style that will never really go out of style. The buckle makes the shoe a statement without having to accessorise too much. These will be a wardrobe staple for years to come."
Kate wore her Pretty Ballerina flats last month
Suede flats
In September, the Princess looked fabulous at the Natural History Museum with husband Prince William, rocking a pair of Pretty Ballerina loafers in cognac brown. She teamed the statement style with a Ralph Lauren blazer and black cropped dress trousers. The flats are a modern take on the ballerina flat - but more discreet. "The Kate effect has brought flats to our attention," muses Ellis. "As a stylist, I wasn’t expecting the return of the ballet flat, but now I’m teaming them with everything in my wardrobe. Kate shows that comfort and sophistication don't need height when it comes to your footwear. What’s great about these is they are the perfect everyday shoe without feeling too casual, giving the grace of a heel but without the pain."