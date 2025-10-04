Princess Kate makes 'fancy flat' shoes the best alternative to sky-high heels

The Princess of Wales has a truly epic collection of shoes! From sky-high stilettos to her grand trainer collection, her knee-high boots she wore at university, to her sparkly party stamps, the wife of Prince William has worn the lot. She is the shoe gal of the royal family and a great person to follow if you want to up your shoe game and need some fashion inspiration. Although the mother-of-three loves her high heels, she could give us all a lesson or two on how to wear flat shoes, too, in particular, super fancy ones.

Fancy flats are shoes that are of the low-heeled variety, but are sleek, smart, and perfect to pep up any outfit. Wearing a pair of pretty flat shoes can give any sensible get-up a fashion-forward kick; think buckles, brooches, and slingbacks galore. They are interesting and durable, and way more comfortable than super high shoes, which can make your feet ache, and dont get us started on blisters. With that in mind, check out all the times the brunette royal has elevated her wardrobe game with glorious flat shoes…

© Getty Images You'll often see Kate in high heels - but she also loves a ballet flat

© Getty Kate wore these Camilla Elphick slingbacks in 2022 The Princess of Wales in slingbacks Back in 2022, Kate headed to the Commonwealth Games, wearing a pristine white wool Alexander McQueen suit, and completed her outfit with the timeless slingback shoes by Camilla Elphick, which were adorned with an oversized buckle. Celebrity stylist and brand ambassador for shoe retailer Deichmann, Ellis Ranson tells HELLO!: "A flat slingback is an elegant option to team with dresses or trousers. I love that Kate always looks for interesting details, too, such as the pearl buckle."





Kate styled up her Emilia Wickstead dress with the same flats Kate wore these shoes again that year, at a charity polo match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor. The royal was dressed immaculately for the occasion, donning an elegant white frock - the past season £1,350 Emilia Wickstead 'Denvella' dress, and her slingback flats, which made the outfit even more chic. "These shoes are also amazing as the nude tone lengthens the leg and with the contrast of the black, shortens the foot," Ellis remarks.

© Getty Kate's pointed flats are from Boden Pointed flats In 2023, Princess Kate was attending an engagement at a sensory play centre in Kent, wearing a smart red blazer with gold buttons courtesy of Zara, cropped, fitted trousers, and a neutral tee underneath. Fashion fans loved her pointed suede black flat shoes by Boden. Ellis says, "Kate's black flats are a timeless style that will never really go out of style. The buckle makes the shoe a statement without having to accessorise too much. These will be a wardrobe staple for years to come."