Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Catharina-Amalia wows in off-the-shoulder dress at graduation
Subscribe
Princess Catharina-Amalia wows in off-the-shoulder dress at graduation
Catharina-Amalia in patterned burgundy dress© Getty Images

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, wows in off-the-shoulder dress at graduation

The Dutch royal has completed her degree at the University of Amsterdam

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Catharina-Amalia passed a major milestone as her family joined her for a special celebration on Monday.

The Dutch royal, 21, attended her graduation ceremony at the University of Amsterdam, where she has been studying for a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics.

Catharina-Amalia looked elegant in a plum-coloured off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, with ruched detailing across the bust, with the skirt falling in an A-line silhouette.

Princess Catharina-Amalia in off-the-shoulder dress and graduation cap© RVD
Princess Catharina-Amalia looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder dress

She teamed the frock with matching suede heels, a gold choker necklace and dainty bangles.

The princess wore her blonde locks in loose waves under her graduation cap, with a sweep of shimmery bronzer across her cheeks.

Princess Catharina-Amalia surrounded by Dutch royals at graduation© RVD
The princess was joined by her family at her graduation ceremony

She was joined at the ceremony by her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, and her grandmother, Queen Beatrix.

Minor set-back

Catharina-Amalia posed with her certificate of attendance at the graduation ceremony but she will receive her bachelor's degree at a later date, the Dutch royal palace confirmed.

The princess was granted a deferment with one subject on her course after needing surgery for a fractured arm following a horse-riding accident last month.

Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Netherlands' Crown Princess Amalia arrive at the parade ground of the Prince Bernhard Barracks© Getty
Princess Catharina-Amalia sported a sling after her operation last month

The palace added that the royal's dissertation was titled: "Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies" and deals with an investigation into the tensions between European fundamental rights and AI legislation.

Future plans

The Princess will begin a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the University of Amsterdam in the new academic year come September.

Catharina-Amalia will also participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years alongside her studies.

Princess Catharina-Amalia smiling in blue dress© Getty Images
Catharina-Amalia will begin a new degree and military training in the new academic year

However, her recent injury will affect her training to begin with, the palace said in a statement.

"The Princess of Orange has applied and has been admitted. Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components immediately, she will start after recovery," it added.

"The goal of Defensity College is to offer students a meaningful side job during their studies and to increase the visibility and connection between the armed forces and society. The Princess's study time is considered private."

Dutch royals posing for summer photoshoot 2025© WireImage
The Dutch royal family at their summer photoshoot last month

While Princess Ariane has just completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Adriatic in Italy, Princess Alexia is studying civil engineering at UCL's Faculty of Engineering.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Catharina-Amalia sports sling after horse-riding accident

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More