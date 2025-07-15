Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, wows in off-the-shoulder dress at graduation

Princess Catharina-Amalia passed a major milestone as her family joined her for a special celebration on Monday.

The Dutch royal, 21, attended her graduation ceremony at the University of Amsterdam, where she has been studying for a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics.

Catharina-Amalia looked elegant in a plum-coloured off-the-shoulder dress for the occasion, with ruched detailing across the bust, with the skirt falling in an A-line silhouette.

© RVD Princess Catharina-Amalia looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder dress

She teamed the frock with matching suede heels, a gold choker necklace and dainty bangles.

The princess wore her blonde locks in loose waves under her graduation cap, with a sweep of shimmery bronzer across her cheeks.

© RVD The princess was joined by her family at her graduation ceremony

She was joined at the ceremony by her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as well as her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, and her grandmother, Queen Beatrix.

Minor set-back

Catharina-Amalia posed with her certificate of attendance at the graduation ceremony but she will receive her bachelor's degree at a later date, the Dutch royal palace confirmed.

The princess was granted a deferment with one subject on her course after needing surgery for a fractured arm following a horse-riding accident last month.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia sported a sling after her operation last month

The palace added that the royal's dissertation was titled: "Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies" and deals with an investigation into the tensions between European fundamental rights and AI legislation.

Future plans

The Princess will begin a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the University of Amsterdam in the new academic year come September.

Catharina-Amalia will also participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years alongside her studies.

© Getty Images Catharina-Amalia will begin a new degree and military training in the new academic year

However, her recent injury will affect her training to begin with, the palace said in a statement.

"The Princess of Orange has applied and has been admitted. Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components immediately, she will start after recovery," it added.

"The goal of Defensity College is to offer students a meaningful side job during their studies and to increase the visibility and connection between the armed forces and society. The Princess's study time is considered private."

© WireImage The Dutch royal family at their summer photoshoot last month

While Princess Ariane has just completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Adriatic in Italy, Princess Alexia is studying civil engineering at UCL's Faculty of Engineering.

