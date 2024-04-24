Princess Beatrice wears the boldest dress in 'personal best' fashion moment

Princess Beatrice bloomed in a beautiful floral dress from royally-loved brand, The Vampire's Wife, to join a panel talk with Spotify earlier this month.

In new photographs shared by Spotify from the 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK' event hosted on 17 April, Princess Beatrice looks strikingly beautiful as she exerted her sartorial prowess in the brand's 'Veneration' rendered from silk-charmeuse in a vibrant vintage floral print.

Adding to her head-turning ensemble, the Princess, 35, wore the 'Romy 100' pumps from Jimmy Choo in an alluring burgundy velvet. The mother-of-one styled her fiery auburn hair in voluminous curls and wore a natural makeup look for the occasion.

© Spotify Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife

"One of her personal bests," applauded a royal style fan via Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "Perfect colour palette on her - the way those burgundy Choos tie to that dress! That Vampire’s Wife dress and aesthetic isn’t for everyone but is aces on her."

"Beautiful! She is one of few women that looks gorgeous in this type of dress," chimed in another fan.According to a report from Spotify, Princess Beatrice hosted a fireside chat with Priya Dogra, Former President of WarnerBros Discovery for EMEA, and Sakshi Chhabra Mittal, founder and CEO of Foodhak, a science-based meal delivery service at the event.

© Spotify Princess Beatrice spoke about women in tech at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK

The three discussed the impact tech is having on mission-driven companies and strategies for designing businesses in the modern age, as well as how to bring more women into tech.It's not the first time Princess Beatrice has stunned in florals recently.

On Tuesday night, the royal joined her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at an intimate celebration for Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book in London.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a beautiful floral dress on Tuesday night to celebrate the success of nutraceutical expert Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book

The radiant royal looked the epitome of spring in a pink floral mini dress by ME+EM, a British brand favoured by Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and more.

© Getty Beatrice attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

She teamed the label's watercolour floral frock with burgundy velvet heels and a simple gold charm bracelet to complete her evening look.