Princess Kate set for another show-stopping tiara moment - and it's her third one this year!

Kate Middleton set for another show-stopping tiara moment - and it's her third one this year!
The Princess of Wales attended the French and US banquets earlier this year - see her state visit looks through the years

Kate Middleton in gold lace dress and Lover's Knot tiara at 2025 US state banquet© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace has announced there will be a third state visit this year, with the King and Queen set to host Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Windsor Castle from 3 to 5 December. The visit will take place less than three months after Charles hosted US President Donald Trump for a high-profile stay at the historic Berkshire residence in September. The monarch, 76, also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

On both occasions, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been given starring roles in proceedings, with Prince William and Kate greeting the Macrons as they stepped off the plane at RAF Northolt. The couple were also the first royals to welcome the Trumps as they landed at Windsor Castle via helicopter.

While the palace is yet to give full details of the programme, the German state visit is likely to include a spectacular state banquet. This could mean another tiara moment for Kate, who wowed at the US soiree in a gold Phillipa Lepley gown and the Lover's Knot tiara.  The diamond and pearl headpiece, originally commissioned by Queen Mary in the 1910s and famously worn by Princess Diana, is one of the most recognisable pieces in the royal collection.

In her 14 years as a member of the royal family, the Princess has attended several incoming state banquets, and while she favours the Lover's Knot tiara, we've also seen her wear two other bejewelled headpieces from the royal jewellery collection. Take a look below…

WATCH: The Princess of Wales's tiara moments

Kate's state visit looks

1/8

Prince William walking with Kate Middleton© Getty Images

Kate wore her brunette locks in loose waves under her tiara

US state visit 2025

Kate looked like the ultimate fairytale princess in a gold lace Phillipa Lepley gown as the royals hosted President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle. It was the first time the Princess has worn a dress by the renowned British bridal designer, teaming it with the Lover's Knot tiara, which was previously synonymous with the late Princess Diana.

2/8

Kate smiling at William in red evening dress© Getty Images

Sarah Burton was Kate's wedding dress designer under Alexander McQueen

French state visit 2025

The Princess debuted her first custom-designed gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, in a striking red caped number. Styling her hair in a half-updo, she wore the dress with the Lover's Knot tiara.

3/8

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales in official dress© Getty

Kate wore the Strathmore Rose tiara for the first time

South Korea state visit 2023

Kate turned to Jenny Packham for her evening look, wearing a white gown, with structured cap sleeves, featuring gold embroidery. She added a pair of white opera gloves and brought back the Strathmore Rose tiara, which hadn't been seen since the 1920s.

4/8

Kate Middleton State Banquet at Buckingham Palace© Getty Images

Kate wowed in a bridal-esque caped dress

South Africa state visit 2022

For her first state banquet as Princess of Wales, Kate wowed in a white embellished Jenny Packham gown, complete with the Lover's Knot tiara and Diana's south sea pearl earrings.

5/8

Kate wearing white Alexander McQueen gown and Lover's Knot tiara to US state banquet in 2019© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Trumps were hosted at Buckingham Palace in 2019

US state visit 2019

For President Trump's first state visit to the UK, Kate dazzled in a ruffled Alexander McQueen gown, with the Lover's Knot tiara once again.

6/8

Kate wore an ice blue Alexander McQueen gown and the Lover's Knot tiara to the Dutch state banquet in 2018© Getty

The royals hosted King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

Dutch state banquet

The Princess chose a blue satin Alexander McQueen gown, with ruching across the bust and a dropped-waist. The Lover's Knot tiara was perched upon an elegant low chignon for the occasion.

7/8

Kate Middleton wearing Lover's Knot tiara for Spanish state banquet© Getty

Kate wore a pink lace dress

Spanish state banquet 2017

Kate looked pretty in a pink Marchesa gown as the late Queen hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. The dress was teamed with the Lover's Knot tiara and the breathtaking Greville Ruby and Diamond Bandeau necklace.

8/8

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises a glass with Princess Kate© Getty

The Princess clinking glasses with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese state banquet 2015

For her first ever state banquet, Kate paid homage to the Chinese flag in a red Jenny Packham gown, along with the Lotus Flower tiara, which was originally a necklace made for the late Queen Mother. 

