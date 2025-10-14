Princess Kate set for another show-stopping tiara moment - and it's her third one this year!

Buckingham Palace has announced there will be a third state visit this year, with the King and Queen set to host Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Windsor Castle from 3 to 5 December. The visit will take place less than three months after Charles hosted US President Donald Trump for a high-profile stay at the historic Berkshire residence in September. The monarch, 76, also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

On both occasions, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been given starring roles in proceedings, with Prince William and Kate greeting the Macrons as they stepped off the plane at RAF Northolt. The couple were also the first royals to welcome the Trumps as they landed at Windsor Castle via helicopter.

While the palace is yet to give full details of the programme, the German state visit is likely to include a spectacular state banquet. This could mean another tiara moment for Kate, who wowed at the US soiree in a gold Phillipa Lepley gown and the Lover's Knot tiara. The diamond and pearl headpiece, originally commissioned by Queen Mary in the 1910s and famously worn by Princess Diana, is one of the most recognisable pieces in the royal collection.

In her 14 years as a member of the royal family, the Princess has attended several incoming state banquets, and while she favours the Lover's Knot tiara, we've also seen her wear two other bejewelled headpieces from the royal jewellery collection. Take a look below…

WATCH: The Princess of Wales's tiara moments

Kate's state visit looks

1/ 8 © Getty Images Kate wore her brunette locks in loose waves under her tiara US state visit 2025 Kate looked like the ultimate fairytale princess in a gold lace Phillipa Lepley gown as the royals hosted President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle. It was the first time the Princess has worn a dress by the renowned British bridal designer, teaming it with the Lover's Knot tiara, which was previously synonymous with the late Princess Diana.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Sarah Burton was Kate's wedding dress designer under Alexander McQueen French state visit 2025 The Princess debuted her first custom-designed gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, in a striking red caped number. Styling her hair in a half-updo, she wore the dress with the Lover's Knot tiara.

3/ 8 © Getty Kate wore the Strathmore Rose tiara for the first time South Korea state visit 2023 Kate turned to Jenny Packham for her evening look, wearing a white gown, with structured cap sleeves, featuring gold embroidery. She added a pair of white opera gloves and brought back the Strathmore Rose tiara, which hadn't been seen since the 1920s.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Kate wowed in a bridal-esque caped dress South Africa state visit 2022 For her first state banquet as Princess of Wales, Kate wowed in a white embellished Jenny Packham gown, complete with the Lover's Knot tiara and Diana's south sea pearl earrings.

5/ 8 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Trumps were hosted at Buckingham Palace in 2019 US state visit 2019 For President Trump's first state visit to the UK, Kate dazzled in a ruffled Alexander McQueen gown, with the Lover's Knot tiara once again.

6/ 8 © Getty The royals hosted King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima Dutch state banquet The Princess chose a blue satin Alexander McQueen gown, with ruching across the bust and a dropped-waist. The Lover's Knot tiara was perched upon an elegant low chignon for the occasion.



7/ 8 © Getty Kate wore a pink lace dress Spanish state banquet 2017 Kate looked pretty in a pink Marchesa gown as the late Queen hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. The dress was teamed with the Lover's Knot tiara and the breathtaking Greville Ruby and Diamond Bandeau necklace.

8/ 8 © Getty The Princess clinking glasses with Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese state banquet 2015 For her first ever state banquet, Kate paid homage to the Chinese flag in a red Jenny Packham gown, along with the Lotus Flower tiara, which was originally a necklace made for the late Queen Mother.

