Princess Kate set for another show-stopping tiara moment - and it's her third one this year!

On both occasions, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been given starring roles in proceedings, with Prince William and Kate greeting the Macrons as they stepped off the plane at RAF Northolt. The couple were also the first royals to welcome the Trumps as they landed at Windsor Castle via helicopter.
While the palace is yet to give full details of the programme, the German state visit is likely to include a spectacular state banquet. This could mean another tiara moment for Kate, who wowed at the US soiree in a gold Phillipa Lepley gown and the Lover's Knot tiara. The diamond and pearl headpiece, originally commissioned by Queen Mary in the 1910s and famously worn by Princess Diana, is one of the most recognisable pieces in the royal collection.
In her 14 years as a member of the royal family, the Princess has attended several incoming state banquets, and while she favours the Lover's Knot tiara, we've also seen her wear two other bejewelled headpieces from the royal jewellery collection. Take a look below…
Kate's state visit looks
Kate wore her brunette locks in loose waves under her tiara
US state visit 2025
Kate looked like the ultimate fairytale princess in a gold lace Phillipa Lepley gown as the royals hosted President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle. It was the first time the Princess has worn a dress by the renowned British bridal designer, teaming it with the Lover's Knot tiara, which was previously synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Sarah Burton was Kate's wedding dress designer under Alexander McQueen
French state visit 2025
The Princess debuted her first custom-designed gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, in a striking red caped number. Styling her hair in a half-updo, she wore the dress with the Lover's Knot tiara.
Kate wore the Strathmore Rose tiara for the first time
South Korea state visit 2023
Kate turned to Jenny Packham for her evening look, wearing a white gown, with structured cap sleeves, featuring gold embroidery. She added a pair of white opera gloves and brought back the Strathmore Rose tiara, which hadn't been seen since the 1920s.
Kate wowed in a bridal-esque caped dress
South Africa state visit 2022
For her first state banquet as Princess of Wales, Kate wowed in a white embellished Jenny Packham gown, complete with the Lover's Knot tiara and Diana's south sea pearl earrings.
The Trumps were hosted at Buckingham Palace in 2019
US state visit 2019
For President Trump's first state visit to the UK, Kate dazzled in a ruffled Alexander McQueen gown, with the Lover's Knot tiara once again.
The royals hosted King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima
Dutch state banquet
The Princess chose a blue satin Alexander McQueen gown, with ruching across the bust and a dropped-waist. The Lover's Knot tiara was perched upon an elegant low chignon for the occasion.
Kate wore a pink lace dress
Spanish state banquet 2017
Kate looked pretty in a pink Marchesa gown as the late Queen hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. The dress was teamed with the Lover's Knot tiara and the breathtaking Greville Ruby and Diamond Bandeau necklace.
The Princess clinking glasses with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese state banquet 2015
For her first ever state banquet, Kate paid homage to the Chinese flag in a red Jenny Packham gown, along with the Lotus Flower tiara, which was originally a necklace made for the late Queen Mother.
