Princess Rajwa of Jordan is crowned royal fashion queen in red hot heels

The ever-stunning Princess Rajwa of Jordan joined her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, on Wednesday as the pair headed to Windsor Castle during their visit to the UK. The royal couple met with the Prince and Princess of Wales, and we can't stop thinking about the look that the 31-year-old royal rocked. Putting a fresh new spin on businesswear, the mother-of-one delighted onlookers with her edgy black bustier, which she geniously teamed with a classic white collared shirt. The effect was super sleek and business-like, but still feminine. As a fashion editor, this look stood out to me, and I think I'm going to try it myself! The mother of baby Princess Iman pulled the look together with black wide-legged trousers, which went perfectly with her red high-heeled shoes.

Her much-talked-about hair looked visibly much darker than the caramel-hued highlights she sported during the summer months, and she teased her sleek locks back into a pristine ponytail. Her new dark shade is perfect for autumn, and really made her gorgeous features pop. Flawless makeup highlighted her skin, and the royal added elegant drop earrings and carried a timeless black clutch bag. Sublime!

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Prince and Princess of Wales were reunited with Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan

The Princess of Wales also looked wonderfully suited and booted, donning a toffee-toned Roland Mouret suit with flared trousers, which she previously wore for a visit to a youth charity in 2023. She made the look appear ultra-regal, adding a white pussy-bow blouse and large gold earrings. William and Kate share a warm relationship with the Jordanian royal family, with the Princess having lived in the Middle Eastern country during her childhood. The Waleses were also among the guests at Hussein and Rajwa's wedding ceremony and reception in 2023.

Meeting Princess Eugenie

Rajwa and Princess Eugenie teamed up for a visit to Springfield University Hospital in Tooting, South London, earlier this week. Fresh from her official visit to Paris last week, Rajwa and Prince Andrew's daughter viewed many artworks created as part of an initiative by the charity Hospital Rooms, which integrates art into mental health care environments. Rawja wore a beautiful white dress that featured artistic detail on the skirt and the bust, and carried a dazzling gold bag.