Princess Rajwa wows in the classiest little black dress - and £3k Bottega Veneta bag

Princess Rajwa of Jordan stole the show on Wednesday afternoon as she joined her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, on a state visit to France. The glamorous royals met President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, and Rajwa looked dazzling in a striking button-down black dress, which had tailored lapels. It also featured a billowing black cape that blew elegantly in the wind when she arrived at the Élysée Palace. The royal wore her hair in a sleek updo that showed off her exquisite diamond drop earrings. She sported a natural face of flawless makeup, letting her skin glow in the sunshine. We couldn't help but notice her designer handbag, which is known as the 'Knot Intreccio leather clutch' by Bottega Veneta, which is worth over £3,000 and styled in a putty grey with gold hardware.

According to Harvey Nichols, the now past-season bag "is crafted from strips of leather that have been worked into the label’s Foulard Intreccio weave. Ready to be styled with chic evening looks, this compact and structured design is finished with knotted hardware at the top."

© AFP via Getty Images We adored Princess Rajwa's dress - and dazzling bag

Rajwa isn't the only member of the royal family who loves the high-end brand, famed for its handbags - Queen Camilla is also a huge fan. In 2020, King Charles' wife snapped up the designer's 'Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag', which is worth over £2,000. Bottega has arguably produced some of the biggest 'It' bags of all time, and counts stars such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber as fans of the modern designs, too, so Camilla and Rajwa are in great company.

© Finnbarr Webster Camilla has the It-girl Bottega bag

Rajwa's hair transformation

It's not just Rajwa's outfit that's making heads turn of late, but her hair, too! Last month, the daughter-in-law of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan debuted a new look. The 31-year-old featured in a new photo on social media posted by her husband, featuring his sisters Princess Iman, 29, and Princess Salma, 25, birthdays (which are one day apart on 27 and 26 September respectively), where her hair looked visibly darker.

The royal's hair was styled in bouncy waves that sat away from her face and tumbled over her shoulders, and there was no sign of her honey-blond caramel highlights, which were prolific in the summer months. The dark shade was perfect for autumn, and really made her gorgeous features pop.