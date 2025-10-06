Royal TV drama claims Queen Maxima had cold feet before wedding to King Willem-Alexander

The trailer for season two of Máxima, which is based on Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' life story, appears to suggest that the Argentine-born royal had cold feet before her wedding to Willem-Alexander. The dramatic clip shows the couple (played by Delfina Chaves and Martijn Lakemeier), walking down the aisle as a voiceover reveals Maxima's inner thoughts.

"I thought I was going to be super excited," she says. "But now the only thing I can think about is – am I ready? What the hell am I getting myself into?"

Cutting back into the scene, the priest is then heard asking the royal bride, "What is your answer?" to which she smiles and replies, "Yes."

Delfina is wearing a replica of the bride's satin ivory Valentino gown, which can be seen from the back with its beautiful, embroidered veil, with Martijn sporting the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform that Willem-Alexander wore on his wedding day.



The first season, which aired in the Netherlands in April 2024, focused on Maxima's early life and the beginnings of the relationship with then Prince Willem-Alexander. Now season two will span the preparations for her royal wedding up until Willem-Alexander's inauguration ten years later. It will stream on Videoland from 14 March 2026.

What happened at Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's wedding?

In real life, Maxima was visibly emotional on the day of her royal wedding and was pictured wiping away tears during the ceremony. It's thought that her tears were partly down to her parents, Jorge Zorrequieta and Maria del Carmen Cerruti, being absent from the ceremony.

© Getty Maxima was seen wiping away tears on her wedding day

Mr Zorreguieta was the agriculture minister during Argentina's brutal military dictatorship, serving during the country's infamous Dirty War (1974 to 1982). It was a period of repression that saw around 30,000 people killed or disappeared during the seven-year regime. Although Maxima's father was not accused of direct complicity in the crimes, it was alleged at the time that he knew what was going on and did nothing to stop it.

While the marriage between Maxima and Willem-Alexander was approved by Parliament, her father was told he could not attend their wedding.

© Getty Maxima and Willem-Alexander on their wedding day on 2 February 2002

"As a daughter I find it terrible that my father won't be there but that's the way it is, and I understand the feelings of the Dutch on the question," Maxima said in a statement before her nuptials.

The couple tied the knot at Amsterdam's Nieuwe Kerk on 2 February 2002. Willem-Alexander and Maxima, who are parents to Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, became king and queen of the Netherlands in 2013, following Queen Beatrix's abdication.

LISTEN: Prince William's plans for the future and kids revelations