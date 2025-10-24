Queen Camilla just wore a modern version of her wedding dress - and nobody noticed

Queen Camilla was a vision in white during her recent outing in Rome as she dazzled in a simple yet elegant dress that bore a striking resemblance to her wedding gown. The wife of King Charles III joined her husband in Italy's capital city to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year for the Catholic Church. Camilla, 78, stunned in her white ensemble as their majesties arrived at St Paul Basilica for a historic Service of Prayer. Her outfit was a stark contrast to her all black look from the day before and looked remarkably similar to the dress she chose to say "I do" to King Charles almost twenty years ago.

Camilla opted for an Anna Valentine couture coat dress in ivory white for day two of the state visit to the Holy See. The garment featured a simple white dress as the base of its structure, with an overcoat detailing that added the glamour. In a slightly off-white colour, the external layer carried sparkling silver threaded accents that shone as the queen wandered through the famous landmark.

The thread formed floral patterns around the garment's lapels and down the pleats at the front of the dress's skirt. Holding the outfit together, at its centre, another threaded detail cinched in the coat and the dress at Camilla's midriff. The long sleeves of the coatdress stopped just short of her wrists and also carried the threaded accents. According to @royal.fashion.daily, the queen accelerated her look with a pair of Eliot Zed taupe suede heeled pumps.

She carried a clear plastic umbrella with a black trim in one hand as she strolled through the city and held her belongings in a bone white clutch purse that featured a gold clasp. The royal kept her jewellery minimal, wearing a gold chain bracelet on one wrist and a simple gold-plated ruby pendant around her neck.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Queen Camilla wore a white coat dress during her visit to the Papal Basilica in Rome

© Getty Images During the historic State Visit, King Charles III and Camilla will meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time since he was elected

A wedding dress revival

While not an exact replica, Camilla's outfit in Rome paid homage to the first dress she wore during her wedding ceremony to King Charles in 2005. The future king and queen tied the knot in a civil ceremony that was followed by a religious service in April of that year. For the first event of the day, Camilla almost mirrored her present-day Rome outfit with her simple all white dress and coat ensemble.

© UK Press via Getty Images Camilla wore an almost identical outfit to marry her now husband in 2005

She wore a silk chiffon dress with a matching coat, all in white, and a Phillip Treacy wide-brimmed hat that featured an array of feather detailing. Similar to her Anna Valentine coat dress, her wedding outfit carried simple, barely there details that included woven tiny disks along the hem and neckline of the dress. She accessorised with a diamond brooch and some pearl earrings.