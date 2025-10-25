Zara Tindall's daughter Mia, 11, looks so tall in rare joint public outing

Zara Tindall is a doting mother-of-three to Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, but the British royal and her former rugby player husband Mike Tindall typically keep their children out of the limelight for privacy reasons. However, for a special occasion, such as a major royal or sporting event, the kids sometimes make an appearance – and there's no occasion that's quite as special for the Olympic equestrian as the races. Zara and Mia made a joint appearance in Cheltenham on Saturday, 25 October, where the showcase is taking place across the weekend.

© Max Mumby Zara Tindall and daughter Mia Tindall at day two of the William Hill showcase at Cheltenham

Going for her usual autumn style, Zara stepped out in a classy brown ensemble, showing off various shades: she opted for a gorgeous long mocha trench coat that featured a belted waist, which she layered over a black rollneck sweater. As always, her accessories truly made the look come together, with a classic pair of brown leather knee-high boots, a hairband that matched the hue of her coat, a black shoulder bag, and a pair of leather gloves coordinating with her boots, channelling her mother.

Mia also looked incredibly cool and casual, showing off her own budding sense of style. She sported a striped black and white jumper and a pair of dark denim jeans, rounding off her look with a similar bag to her mother and a pair of chunky black hiking boots. The 11-year-old looked relaxed and ready for the races.

Mia Tindall at Cheltenham

This isn't the first time this year that Mia showed up at Cheltenham looking incredibly stylish! For the New Year's Day races, right at the beginning of the year, the whole family attended. As always, the kids stole the show, and Mia's adorable black dress with a bow print caught the royal style watchers' eyes, and it was from royal favourite high-street brand, Zara.

© Getty Images Mia Tindall watches the racing as she attends the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 1, 2025 in Cheltenham, England.

Two years before, at the same event, she showed off her flair for fashion once more, with a very smart look complete with a cream coat, a dress, thick black tights and walking boots. Just like her mother, she wore a navy blue headband and an Aspinal bag with a leather-plated silver chain, a letterbox-style closure and a glitter finish – very fun!