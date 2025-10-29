Duchess Sophie just wore a 'rare royal look' - and it's one of her edgiest

Duchess Sophie has a year-round wardrobe that drops jaws and invites a bit of jealousy, but I'm convinced that her autumn outfits are the ones that can't be beaten. Between a pristine capsule wardrobe, with simple staples suitable for nearly any occasion, and some more unique statement looks, the Duchess of Edinburgh has absolutely anything you could want for the transitional season. However, as someone who writes about royal style every day, I'm convinced that her outfit from Monday might be one of her best autumn looks to date.

Alongside her husband, Prince Edward, the 60-year-old paid a visit to Purdey at the Royal Berkshire on Monday, 27 October, to reopen the shooting grounds following a nine-month refurbishment and extension.

© Georgina Preston The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at Purdey at the Royal Berkshire

Over a greyish-brown crew-neck sweater, Duchess Sophie opted for a chocolate brown single-breasted blazer, which she wore open for a slightly more relaxed look. However, it was her brilliant wide-leg trousers that caught our eye, in a lighter colour closer to beige and a smart checkered print.

As well as offering a more casual and comfortable alternative to straight-legged trousers or most skirts, the wide-leg trousers are a trendy contemporary addition to the Duchess of Edinburgh's autumnal wardrobe, and I think they add a little bit of edge to her ensemble, which is otherwise rather classically stylish.

Oriona Robb, luxury stylist and fashion expert with over 20 years of experience, is equally a fan of the look, calling it a "masterclass in refined British elegance with a contemporary edge". She adds: "The chocolate-brown jacket and fine-knit jumper are quintessentially autumnal, rich, warm and grounded.

© Georgina Preston The Duchess of Edinburgh at Purdey at the Royal Berkshire

"This particular tone of brown complements her blonde hair beautifully and projects a sense of composure and maturity while still feeling modern," the style expert also noted. "For autumn, it's a clever alternative to black", coming across as "softer and more flattering".

Oriona also pointed out that it was the wide-leg trousers that stood out: "It's rare to see a royal embrace trousers this voluminous," she said, "but that's precisely what makes it notable. The silhouette balances tradition with ease, the tailoring and fabric nod to classic British heritage, while the cut introduces fluidity and movement."

The luxury stylist believes that the look "subtly modernises Duchess Sophie's image and suggests confidence," sending an overall message of "understated authority". She concludes: "A Duchess completely at ease in her own skin, blending timeless refinement with an evolving, modern sensibility."