Duchess Sophie just pulled off white trousers in autumn - what a fashion lesson

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so chic on Monday as she featured in a photograph alongside her husband, Prince Edward, rocking a pair of white trousers and a floral blouse. Granted, she was in Monaco, which holds a significantly hotter climate than the UK, but it's still October, and it's not as warm as the summer months! Sophie, 60, teamed her trousers with a pair of wedges and added her shirt, which was of the ruffle variety, adorned with blooms. White trousers are often considered summer items, but they are actually pretty transitional if you team them with various other textures.

Sophie's white trousers went a treat with her cream coloured blouse, which featured bold puff sleeves. If she wanted to wear this style in the UK right now, she could have added a chunky knitted cardigan and a closed-toe shoe, such as pointed flats. A leather jacket is also an item the royal could team it with, as well as a crisp white shirt and casual trainers for that on-the-go glam look.

In the picture that appeared on Instagram alongside Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, the caption read: "Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had the pleasure of welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during their visit to the Principality of Monaco. A warm exchange reflecting the bonds of respect and friendship between Monaco and the United Kingdom." Sophie and Edward's visit to the Princely Palace follows their appearance at a gala dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Sunday night.

Mixing textures

Sophie showed an expert way of styling white trousers in 2021 at a really unexpected event. The royal headed to the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey that year, sporting her same white trousers alongside a green silky top and a burgundy cord midi jacket from Victoria Beckham that matched her berry-hued lipstick perfectly. This understated yet elegant look mixed a variety of Yuletide colours and textures with the white trousers, creating a contemporary finish.

© Getty Sophie wore trousers in December 2021

Psychology behind the colour white

Sophie may have chosen her white trousers to convey a message. Colour Psychologist and Design Director Tash Bradley told HELLO!: "White means clarity of thought. To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence, you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. If someone wears white, they're being, not minimalist, but it's very clean. It's very pure, it's very soft."