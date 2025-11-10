Princess Kate's £500 poppy revealed - and it took 12 hours to make

The Princess of Wales made a sombre appearance on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London. The 43-year-old royal actually ever-so slightly switched up her poppy that she always wears, which was fastened to the lapel of her Catherine Walker coat. In previous years, the brunette royal has noticeably worn three poppies as part of her sombre outfit, as a sign of respect to those who died during the First World War and other conflicts. Also, a corsage of poppies is much more visible than one - the late Queen Elizabeth II would often display five poppies when she stepped out for the special service. But for 2025, the mother-of-three chose to wear a singular poppy. On close inspection, the beautiful piece was handcrafted and was clearly visible from a distance as she was photographed next to Queen Camilla.

Kate's poppy actually came from Lock & Co. - the world's oldest hat shop. Prince William's wife has worn a selection of their esteemed pieces before, so it comes as no surprise that she chose the brand to create something so special. Kate's poppy was made by a milliner called Isabel, who works for the Lock & Co. team. The style, which cost £500 to purchase, is a limited edition item with only a small number made. It goes without saying that profits made from the design are donated to the Royal British Legion.

© Getty Kate wore a coat by Catherine Walker

Taking to Instagram with an up-close picture of the poppy, the caption read: "Having joined the team only a few weeks ago, our milliner Isabel has already brought her remarkable embroidery expertise to life with a very special creation for Remembrance Day. Trained at the Royal School of Needlework in Hampton Court Palace, Isabel combines traditional Raisedwork and Goldwork techniques - both used for Royal ceremonial garments and military uniforms - to handcraft each poppy pin."

Discussing the sheer craftsmanship a creation like this takes, the brand added: "Each piece takes around 12 hours to make and is modelled on a real poppy, transforming fabric and thread into a symbol of remembrance and peace. Available as an exclusive limited edition at Lock & Co. Hatters, each poppy is priced at £500, with profits donated to the Royal British Legion."

The Royal British Legion was in great support of Kate's choice, remarking on the post: "Wow! Beautiful - we're truly grateful for your support. Your donation to this Poppy Appeal means we can be there to support veterans who are in a downward spiral and need help. Thanks to you, we can help rebuild their lives and give them the support they deserve."

How You Can Support the Royal British Legion

Although Kate's bespoke poppy costs £500 and is a limited edition piece, you can support the Royal British Legion by purchasing from their official Poppy Shop, which features a beautiful collection of enamel pins, brooches, and scarves.

What are Lock & Co. hats really like?

As a fashion editor who writes about Kate's outfits daily, I think this is a beautiful nod to the charity that holds a truly meaningful place in our hearts. I understand why Kate wanted a bespoke piece to honour the event. I recently sampled a pillbox hat from Lock & Co., and I can confirm it was one of the most stunning items I have ever had the pleasure of being in the presence of. I was very fortunate to borrow a scene-stealing number from the brand - the 'Rialto Halo Pillbox', and I actually felt like royalty as I placed it on my head - it had a really elegant feel to it, and I had numerous comments from people I had never even met before whilst wearing it.