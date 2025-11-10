Meghan Markle's velvet £790 Aquazzura stilettos are some of the highest we've seen her wear

Meghan Markle quite literally stole the show at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash! The former Suits star was snapped hand-in-hand with her husband, Prince Harry, as she arrived at the A-list party, which was held at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos $165 million mansion in Beverly Hills. We loved Meghan's elegant, slinky black dress she chose to step out in - it was such a glam party ensemble. With its figure-skimming cut, modern high neckline, and sassy thigh-split, it was quite the showstopper! The mother-of-two wore her famous raven locks slicked back and chose gold shoulder-grazing chandelier earrings as her accessories.

We couldn't help but notice her fabulous new high heels, too. Meghan chose to pair her frock with a pair of peep-toe stilettos by Aquazzura, which came with an on-trend bow detail at the toe. These heels are known as the 'Brown Velvet Bow Tie Heeled Sandals 105' and cost £790. You can pick these up from Harrods currently, and the website says of the style, which boasts a whopping four-inch heel: "Since its founding in 2011, Aquazzura has remained unmatched in the realm of fine footwear, crafting pair after elegant pair. This rendition appeals to those with a softer side – realised in espresso velvet, the slim straps sleekly frame the foot, while the sculptural bow upon the top lends a sweet finish to the lofty 105 mm stiletto heel. On Meghan's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the royal famously said: "I always wear my five-inch, pointy-toed stilettos," and even did so when she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

© Getty Meghan was seen later at an event with Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Serena Williams, and Norah Weinstein, wearing the same outfit

© Getty Images for Baby2Baby Meghan posed with her good friend Serena Williams at an event after the party "These Aquazzura velvet bow heels are the definition of understated glamour," Tyler Ellis, designer and royal style expert, tells HELLO!. "The rich chocolate tone feels incredibly fresh this season. The velvet adds a touch of opulence, and the bow detail brings a subtle nod to holiday elegance.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle's fashion transformation

Meghan wore the Aquazzura 'Brown Velvet Bow Tie Heeled Sandals 105' Chocolate brown complements jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, and garnet for a festive, luxurious feel or warm neutrals such as camel, cream, and soft taupe for a refined, modern look." As a fashion editor, I would personally style them with a pencil skirt and a sleek white shirt. I feel shoes like this would add a feminine touch to any classic look, and the high platform would elevate the frame effortlessly.



How to style Meghan's high heels

© Getty Tyler explains that Meghan could have also worn the shoes with a mini skirt Tyler adds: "These shoes would also look stunning with a long-sleeved mini dress for a polished yet playful look or with cropped tailored trousers, a thick-strapped leotard top, and a belt for a chic, sculptural effect, think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The heel is high enough to elongate the leg and feel effortlessly elegant while still being comfortable, making them perfect for cocktail parties, holiday gatherings, or a night out on the town."



Meghan's most famous Aquazzura moment