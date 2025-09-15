Princess Kate's relatable beauty hacks that make her appear totally unroyal

The Princess of Wales may be one of the most prolific, widely followed women on the planet, always looking picture-perfect with her incredible hair, flawless makeup and top-notch wardrobe, but you may be surprised to know that she's actually pretty down to earth when it comes to her beauty routine. The 43-year-old is a fan of beauty hacks that we bet you've done yourself over the years. This only makes us love her more, as it proves she is super relatable.

We've rounded up some of her most realistic beauty moments over the years that we know we've also partaken in. We all know that behind-the-scenes beauty is where all the magic happens! Take a seat, grab a cup of tea, and get scrolling. Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Images Kate was seen performing a makeshift bun at the Suffolk Silk Mills Makeshift bun Last week, on a royal engagement where she paid a visit to the Suffolk Silk Mills in Sudbury, the Princess showed off a very quick hack that she uses to style her hair when she's out and about – and she made it look completely effortless. With no hairband, no mirror, just simply twisting it around itself to secure it into a bun. So clever! Brett MacDonald from CULt. Hairdressing told HELLO! that "when the hair is twisted prior to rolling it up, wrapping closer to the head each time, it causes the hair to self-tighten and lock in the base".

© Getty Images The Princess often rocks a hairnet when she sports an updo The hairnet The brunette royal uses a hairnet to help keep her tresses in place when she opts for elegant updos, using one that matches the colour of her chocolate brown hair to ensure it is virtually invisible to onlookers. You can see Kate's hairnet here, at Ascot in 2017. Hairnets can be picked up in cosmetics stores and hair wholesalers everywhere for as little as £3.

Kate was seen applying lip gloss at Wimbledon in 2019 On-the-go lip gloss application In 2019, the glamorous royal accidentally revealed her fave Clarins lip balm after she applied a rosy pink 'Lip Perfector' while in the stands watching a tennis match at Wimbledon that year. We've all applied a sneaky lip shade when we are at an event and try to do so discreetly, it's a trick of the trade!

© Getty Kate's hair in Norway looked frizz-free On the four-day, whistle-stop royal tour of Sweden and Norway in 2018, Kate's stunning mane was a talking point amongst royal fans despite the freezing conditions; her curls remained intact and looked incredibly sleek. Ahead of the tour, Kate's hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, famously shared a picture of her royal client's beauty bag, which was filled with an abundance of high-tech tools and brushes. Although she swiftly deleted it, the world took note of what Kate used to get that mane looking gorgeous.