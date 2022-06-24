Love Kate Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes? Here's where to buy them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton just wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps (yes, the style made famous by Carrie Bradshaw) in the newly unveiled painting of herself and Prince William - and everyone is talking about the iconic footwear brand that's known for elegant heeled frames and delicate embellished detailing.

From where to buy the shoes, to how they gained their cult status, and the long list of fashion-forward celebs with a pair of Manolos in their wardrobe, here is everything you need to know about the Duchess’ Manolo Blahniks.

When did Kate Middleton wear the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes?

Kate wore the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps with her go-to party gown

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps in the new portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday. In the painting, Kate teamed the stunning satin pumps with her The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress in the most elegant forest green shade.

What colour Manolo Blahnik shoes does Kate Middleton wear?

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 70mm appliqué satin pumps, £875, Farfetch

The Duchess opted for the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi appliqué satin pumps in emerald green as her footwear for the portrait, and we’re obsessed. The shoes are crafted with a 100% leather sole and lining with sleek satin uppers. The pointed toe design is finished with appliqué detailing to round off the elegant design.

The gorgeous green shoes are not the only pair of Manolos in her collection. The Duchess has been spotted wearing the Manolo Blahnik Calogera Court shoes in black.

Which retailers stock Manolo Blahnik shoes?

If you want to snap up a pair of the royal-approved designer shoes, you can shop Manolo Blahnik at Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Harrods, Farfetch, and NET-A-PORTER.

Which celebrities wear Manolo Blahniks?

Meghan Markle is known to own several pairs of suede Manolo Blahniks in a variety of colours. But it’s not just royals that have given the iconic footwear brand the seal of approval, celebrity fans of Manolo’s include Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

Manolo Blahnik BB 90 suede pumps, £515, NET-A-PORTER

Why are Manolo Blahnik shoes so iconic?

While the designer shoes have been an it-girl brand for decades, Sex and the City is known to have elevated Manolo Blahnik’s to a household name. Manolo Blahniks hold a place in some of the most iconic SATC scenes, as Sarah Jessica Parker, who played protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, wore the Hangisi blue satin pumps with brooch detailing in the show during her proposal and her wedding day.

Monolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 embellished satin pumps, £795, NET-A-PORTER

The blue satin pumps became best-sellers and gained cult status, and were one of the many pairs worn by Carrie on the show. If you want to live out your Carrie Bradshaw fantasy, the iconic pair of pumps are still available to buy, and they’re almost identical to Kate Middleton’s forest green heels.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of Sex and the City

Are Manolo Blahniks true to size?

Manolo Blahniks are known to be true to their size, and are also praised for their comfort.

How much are Manolo Blahnik shoes?

Manolo Blahniks can range from around £500/$665 to £1000/$1,500.

Are Manolo Blahnik shoes ever on sale?

Manolo Blahnik BBLA 105 polka-dot mesh pumps, was £595, now £357, Harvey Nichols

It’s rare for the Manolo Blahnik site to have discounted shoes, with the first ever online sale taking place in 2020. Don't worry though, as other sites including Harvey Nichols have selected styles at a discounted price - and you can save over £100 on these stunning polka dot mesh pumps. But if you want to grab a saving you’ll need to hurry, as the heels sell out fast.

