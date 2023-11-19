Princess Charlene looks sublime in scarlet alongside twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene of Monaco couldn't have looked more sublime as she stepped into the royal spotlight on Sunday with her husband Prince Albert and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The Monegasque royal was a berry delight in a festive-red ensemble, wrapping up warm in a magnificent wool coat, matching red dress, scarlet gloves and cherry-hued heeled boots to attend a ceremony marking the National Day in Monaco.

The South African-born royal finished off her statement ensemble with a beret-style hat, sweeping her golden blonde pixie crop into a sleek side-parting.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in scarlet

The National Day of Monaco, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation.

Every year, the Princely family and the extended Grimaldi line, reflect on the traditions of their small but important nation with a series of parades and events.

© Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Princess Charlene waved from the Palais Princier, dazzlign in ruby and diamond earrings

Thousands of spectators watched the Prince and Princess of Monaco take to the balcony of the Palais Princier with their eight-year-old twins, waving to the crowds below.

© Pascal Le Segretain The Monaco royals waved from the balcony of the Palais Princer

In another poignant moment, Prince Albert and his son Prince Jacques stood to attention during a ceremony marking the National Day, as Princess Charlene and her daughter Princess Gabriella proudly held hands and looked on.

© Valery Hache / Getty (L to R) Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques, and Prince Albert II stand to attention in the Prince's Palace of Monaco

The royal family's outing marks the first time all four of them have been seen in public since Princess Charlene mysteriously deleted her Instagram account.

The former Olympic swimmer explained that the reason behind her social media cull was simple - her children are getting older, and she wants to protect their privacy. In a candid interview, the 45-year-old said she wants to keep the twins away from the "pressure" of public life.

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents for the poignant day

She also commented that she's "grateful" the pair will always have each other. The Monaco royal kids are also experiencing a "big change" at school this year, as it marks the first time they have been placed in separate classes.

LISTEN: Join HELLO! on A Right Royal Podcast's latest episode as we delve into the most romantic royal love stories of all time

"It’s the first time Jacques and Gabriella won’t be in the same class. It’s a big step for them, and it feels right," Charlene told publication Monaco Matin.

"Like any other pupil going back to school, they had a lot of questions: about their new classmates, their teachers, what they were going to wear on their first day. They did still ask me when their next holiday would be, though!"