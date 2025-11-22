Princess Catharina-Amalia carves signature style in Valentino cape and striking scarlet

Princess Catharina-Amalia is beginning to step into her mother's shoes – literally. Aside from wearing Queen Maxima's Gianvito Rossi pumps for a special occasion, the 21-year-old is growing into her mother's position as the heir to the Dutch throne, and as a budding royal style icon.

On Thursday, 20 November, the older sister of Princesses Alexia and Ariane attended a special session of the States General in the Grote Kerk in The Hague. For any occasion, it's essential for Princess Catharina-Amalia to assert herself as a rising figure of Dutch royalty, not only by showing up to every event but by showing up in style.

© ANP/AFP via Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands leave the Grote Kerk (Great Church), in The Hague, on November 20, 2025

As identified by royal style blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram, the Dutch royal stepped out in a gorgeous outfit composed entirely of pieces from her mother's wardrobe.

In a bold, bright scarlet dress from Natan Couture, a Belgian house from which Queen Maxima has purchased an extensive wardrobe thanks to its timeless styles and use of luxurious fabric, the heir to the throne looked resplendent.

She accessorised with a burgundy bag from Sophie Habsburg and the aforementioned Gianvito Rossi suede pumps in the same hue – however, there was one accessory that shone more than the rest.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's cape

Magnificent capes have become a staple in the 21-year-old Dutch heir's wardrobe – they're arguably becoming one of the signatures of her style.

This time, Princess Catharina-Amalia stepped out in the most incredible wool and cashmere-blend cape from luxury house Valentino, renowned for its romantic and glamorous style. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I keep a keen eye on contemporary royal style, and I don't think there is a bolder way to assert yourself as a rising young royal than this.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia with her father, King Willem-Alexander, at the special session of the States General in the Grote Kerk on November 20, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands

Considering how the young royal, who is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam, is increasingly standing alongside her mother in the public eye, borrowing her clothes is a bold sartorial statement.

In doing so, Princess Catharina-Amalia at once asserts herself as the heir to the throne and highlights how she will honour her family's heritage and follow in her mother's footsteps.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's fashion

Throughout the Dutch heir's recent outfits, the theme of blending classic and modern styles symbolising both heritage and a future-facing stance has been the thread.

Over the past year, she has been stepping out in some brilliant outfits, many of which were made especially memorable thanks to a glorious cape, the budding signature centrepiece to her ensembles.

As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk who writes about contemporary European royal style every day, my personal favourite of hers is the sparkling lavender cape dress from Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier, which she wore to a state banquet in April 2024.