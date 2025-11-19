Christmas outfits you can rotate and repeat with 5 capsule wardrobe pieces

Now that we are mid-November, it's fair to say that Christmas is on the way. When you get to adulthood, noting down when all those festive bashes are can be a job in itself, let alone choosing what to actually wear! Because your picture will almost certainly appear on various social media pages, you might be feeling the pressure to buy lots of new outfits for each separate event, which can prove to be super expensive.

However, dressing for Christmas really doesnt have to be this hard. From my experience as a fashion editor for fifteen years, I feel all you need to realistically do is pick a few strong key pieces that you can bring out each year due to their timeless value, and rotate them with separates. Bingo!

Stylist Matilda Stanley explains the art of the mighty mix and match

Matilda Stanely, Stylist and Fashion Editor, agrees, and tells HELLO! the top five items you should be investing in right now.

© Getty Images Dressing for all those Christmas parties needn't be hard

A classic coat

"Rich chocolate shades of brown have been huge news this season and look set to stay for the foreseeable future, so a coat in the autumnal colour will make a wise investment," says Matilda. " A heavier, longer length piece is not only practical during the cold weather but will add a polished extra layer to your outfits without feeling too much."

© Getty Images A longline coat in a seasonal tone is a great investment

Matilda adds: "Wear a belted coat with a knitted top or a crisp white shirt by day and then throw it over your dancefloor-ready combinations for later – it really will work hard in your closet and the classic design means you can re-wear it again next year without any worries about it looking dated. Buy now, love forever."

The non-kitsch knit

"A classic Fair Isle knit will channel some seasonal joy into your wardrobe, but in an understated and chic way rather than something a little more overly festive or novelty," explains Matilda. "Patterned cosy jumpers in warm neutral tones will look gorgeous with your favourite jeans, but can also be used to add a relaxed weekend-ready spin to a sparkly skirt or some sequin trousers."

Fair Isle knits are the cool girls' Christmas jumper

A statement skirt

"Party season isn’t complete without some shimmer and sparkle, and a metallic-hued skirt is the best way to show it off over the coming weeks," Matilda explains to HELLO!. "A skirt with an A-line shape will flatter curves and will look particularly special with an embellished top or a silky blouse for a night out. It can easily be taken to a daytime celebration, though – simply buddy it up with a slouchy sweater or a striped t-shirt."

A statement skirt can be dressed up and down

The little red dress

"While I love a classic black dress for a party, I always like to swap out my LBD for something a little more festive at this time of year," the talented professional explains. "A bold red dress will look equally as elegant, but with a little more Christmassy joy, and if you opt for a fuss-free and modern design, you can style it up in multiple ways to get plenty of wardrobe mileage out of just one frock. Add oversized gold jewels and heels for a special soiree or layered under a tailored blazer and matched with sheer, polka dot tights for an office do," she advises.

© Getty Images Why not swap your LBD for a LRD?

A 'do it all' blazer

"Never underestimate the styling power of a well-cut blazer," quips Matilda. " A fitted cover-up can add an instant smart aesthetic to just about any outfit, and if I’m ever stressing about what to wear to an event, I find that a simple jacket and denim combination is often what saves the day. Look for deep plum or maroon hues that will lift your attire a little more than something darker and use yours to complement everything from a glitzy skirt or fitted dress, to your old faithful jeans. Wear it open and relaxed or try buttoning up and adding a belt to cinch in your waist for a sharper pin," she adds.