Zara Tindall looked absolutely fabulous on Friday at the Together at Christmas Carol Service alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Blonde Zara looked so chic as she entered Westminster Abbey, rocking the colour of the season, burgundy, in the form of a sensational velvet suit by Veronica Beard. The two-piece, wine coloured co-ord consisted of wide-leg trousers and a tailored jacket.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Zara Tindall alongside Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Together At Christmas' Carol Service

The 43-year-old layered up with a plum coloured blouse underneath and wore high heels in the same shade, and carried a beautiful gold bag by one of the royals' favourite handbag brands, Strathberry.

But did you see her earrings?

© Samir Hussein Zara's earrings were by Laurence Coste

The mother-of-three rocked a pair of beautiful floral studs that we really thought could possibly be from the royal vault. But no, the glittering numbers were actually from Laurence Coste and cost £325! The website said of the style: "These stunning flower earrings, adorned with crystals, showcase meticulous craftsmanship and timeless beauty. Handcrafted with attention to detail, the earrings effortlessly enhance any outfit, making them the perfect accessory for any occasion."

Laurence Coste 'Colette' earrings worn by Zara Tindall

They come in a variety of shades and what's more, Princess Anne's daughter liked them so much she even wore them earlier this month, too.

© Getty Zara wore the same earrings at the 2024 Beauty Awards last month

The royal accompanied her rugby star husband at the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London, teaming them with a gorgeous lace dress by Self-Portrait.

The 'Florissima' earrings by Soru Jewellery bring the flower power

Zara often wears her hair up, so it's a great excuse to rock a statement earring as they become a central part of any outfit.

Carrie Elizabeth's Lucky Goddess Earrings

We also love this fabulous shoulder-grazing style by Soru, another brand loved by the royal ladies. These cuff-style arrings by Carrie Elizabeth also have a floral vibe about them too. Perfect festive jewels!

Zara's latest chic looks

Also last month, the royal stepped out looking as chic as ever for the Power Day at Cheltenham Racecourse, wearing a longline structured wool coat with ornate gold buttons and boxy shoulders, by Fairfax & Favor.

© Alamy Zara styled her chocolate brown coat with suede boots

She teamed the trench style number over a white blouse with a ruffled front and chiffon pie crust collar, famed by the late Princess Diana. The royal added gorgeous gold jewellery, as well as a bag by Aspinal London and a fabulous headband.