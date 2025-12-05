Meghan Markle debuts new £40k Cartier earrings - the ultimate Christmas bling

Meghan Markle's Christmas special premiered on Netflix this week, and we don't know about you, but we've been enamoured with how chic everything is - from her delicious-looking recipes to her festive Christmas PJs, everything is immaculate.

We all know that the former Suits star has her own personal style nailed - laid-back, LA-cool, and famously very expensive. But, we couldn't help but notice that Prince Harry's wife was showcasing some new jewellery on the show, and we were mesmerised by her new 'ice' as it caught the light. Amongst her regular, signature jewellery staples - her Cartier bracelet stack, pinky diamond ring and wedding bands - were a new pair of shining earrings!

© Netflix "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" has just dropped on Netflix

© Netflix Meghan showed off her stunning new Cartier earrings Known as the Cartier 'Destinée', these emerald-cut diamond studs come complete with pavé halos; they are truly special pieces and are worth an eye-watering £40,000. Now, the royals haven't confirmed who purchased the jewellery or why, but as a Fashion Editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I would say these could potentially be an early Christmas gift from Prince Harry.



© Netflixx Perhaps Harry gifted the royal the earrings? Let's not forget he designed Meghan's wedding ring and famously gifted Meghan her Cartier 'Love' bracelet early in their relationship. Plus, Meghan wears the late Princess Diana's Cartier Tank 'Française' watch, also widely believed to be a gift from Harry.



Why is Cartier jewellery so iconic?

© Getty Images Cartier jewellery is seriously special (and exclusive) Cartier jewellery is one of the most famous brands in the world, and is instantly recognisable due to its exquisitely structured designs, and of course, the packaging. Anything from Cartier comes in a red box with gold detail. Often associated with royals, it was founded in the 1800s and was actually given the royal seal of approval by King Edward VII, who called it "the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers."

© Getty The royal family have often worn pieces by Cartier - including the Princess of Wales It's been worn by a variety of British, Spanish, and Russian royalty ever since, which only cements its glamour and exclusivity more.

How to style Cartier earrings

Cartier earrings are always timeless in design Cartier earrings are always so elegant and, above all, not flashy. They are designed to be seen, but not in an excessive way. If Meghan's earrings were in my jewellery box (one can dream, OK?!) I would style my own classic outfit around them. I'd wear a cashmere rollneck, simple tailored trousers and make the earrings the focus of my look - I'd wear my hair up and let the jewels take centre stage. Earrings like Meghan's are great investment pieces as they aren't trend-led and could be worn throughout one's life; you can be sure they won't ever date.

Meghan's love letter to Cartier