Loved Meghan Markle’s stunning gold friendship bracelet? It's now 40% off

Of all the royals, no one has a gold jewellery collection quite like Meghan Markle’s. From Tres Almas hoop earrings to a Cartier watch and even her engagement ring, the Duchess is frequently seen wearing the regal hue.

But it’s not all designer brands and heirlooms. Like the Princess of Wales, Meghan is partial to more affordable styles, and has been seen wearing Monica Vinader on multiple occasions.

One of her most-worn pieces is the Linear Friendship Chain Bracelet in gold, and the delicate style is beautiful for everyday wear. While much of Meghan’s collection is worth thousands, this retails for £150 and has now dropped in the sale with 40% off at £90 (or $118 if you're in the US).

Made from 18k solid gold, carefully layered on top of 925 sterling silver, it features a fine chain and a dainty engravable bar, which would also make it a gorgeous gift. It fastens with a toggle that glides over the chain to ensure the perfect fit.

Meghan wore the bracelet six times during appearances in 2020, which leads me to believe it was likely gifted to her earlier that year.

Meghan wears the Monica Vinader braclet on a video call at her home in Santa Barbara

It was first debuted when Meghan gave a video address to the graduating class at Immaculate Heart High School, and more recently we saw her wearing it for the virtual FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit.

She’s proven its versatility, styling it with everything from a silk top by Hugo Boss to a preppy striped shirt, and even casual cargo shorts.

Princess Kate is also a fan of Monica Vinader. She stepped out wearing the Nura Pearl necklace in November, for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

She accessorised an elegant black Alexander McQueen coat dress with the high street piece, completing the look with a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales wore Monica Vinader to attend The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance ceremony

While Kate's necklace isn’t currently on sale, it’s still affordable, retailing for £128 (or $186). If your budget is a little lower, you could consider ordering just the pendant for £70/$98 and adding it to a necklace you already own.

The Princess first debuted the necklace during a royal visit to Copenhagen in Denmark in 2022. Two months later she wore it again, styling it with a cream skirt suit by Self Portrait to attend the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives in London.