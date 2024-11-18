Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle just wore her rarely seen £49K diamond ring - and it’s gleaming
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to open 'Oceania' at the Royal Academy of Arts on September 25, 2018 in London, England. 'Oceania' is the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom© Getty

Prince Harry's wife has an incredible diamond collection

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle made a rare appearance last week at an event in California, at the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie.

WATCH: Meghan dancing with friends at haircare event

The Duchess looked as stunning and as stylish as ever, wearing a strapless corset top and matching wide-leg trousers in black, by Khaite, as well as shoes by Aquazzura and a breathtaking gold necklace emblazoned with her children's names.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee, Serge Normant at the Highbrow Hippie Launch Party© Getty
Meghan wowed in an all-black ensemble at the event

But if you look closer, you will see the mother-of-two was also rocking a jaw-droppingly large pinky ring, which came from one of her favourite high end jewellery brands, Lorraine Schwartz.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kadi Lee and Serge Normant attend the Launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness at Gjelina on November 14, 2024 in Venice, California. © Getty
Meghan sported her beautiful pinky ring

The ring is a solitaire emerald cut, with a simple band. Meghan is a huge fan of elaborate jewellery but wears this particular piece quite sporadically; she famously 'rocked' it on the cover of TIME magazine back in 2021, and a mere handful of times since then. It is thought to be worth around $62,000 - around £49,000.

Meghan's rings

Former Suits star Meghan's most memorable jewel is arguably her aquamarine cocktail ring which of course belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Meghan wore the beautiful blue accessory at the reception of her wedding, and once again at the Ripple of Hope Awards in 2022.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waving to crowds as they headed to their wedding reception© Getty
Meghan wore Princess Diana's aquamarine ring to her wedding reception

The aquamarine ring features an emerald cut aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds, and is set on a 24-carat yellow gold band. It was made by Asprey in 1996 and is estimated to be worth around £85,000.

And how could we forget her glittering engagement ring? The highly sentimental piece was designed by Prince Harry himself, with a trio of diamonds set on a delicate yellow gold band. The diamonds came from his late mother's personal collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ring detail, attend an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty
Meghan's engagement ring was designed by Harry

At the time, in the couple's first interview together for the BBC after announcing their engagement, Harry said: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's Meghan's favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

