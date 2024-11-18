Meghan Markle just wore her rarely seen £49K diamond ring - and it’s gleaming

Meghan Markle made a rare appearance last week at an event in California, at the launch party of her colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie.
The Duchess looked as stunning and as stylish as ever, wearing a strapless corset top and matching wide-leg trousers in black, by Khaite, as well as shoes by Aquazzura and a breathtaking gold necklace emblazoned with her children's names.
But if you look closer, you will see the mother-of-two was also rocking a jaw-droppingly large pinky ring, which came from one of her favourite high end jewellery brands, Lorraine Schwartz.
The ring is a solitaire emerald cut, with a simple band. Meghan is a huge fan of elaborate jewellery but wears this particular piece quite sporadically; she famously 'rocked' it on the cover of TIME magazine back in 2021, and a mere handful of times since then. It is thought to be worth around $62,000 - around £49,000.
Meghan's rings
Former Suits star Meghan's most memorable jewel is arguably her aquamarine cocktail ring which of course belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Meghan wore the beautiful blue accessory at the reception of her wedding, and once again at the Ripple of Hope Awards in 2022.
The aquamarine ring features an emerald cut aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds, and is set on a 24-carat yellow gold band. It was made by Asprey in 1996 and is estimated to be worth around £85,000.
And how could we forget her glittering engagement ring? The highly sentimental piece was designed by Prince Harry himself, with a trio of diamonds set on a delicate yellow gold band. The diamonds came from his late mother's personal collection.
At the time, in the couple's first interview together for the BBC after announcing their engagement, Harry said: "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's Meghan's favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."