Meghan Markle just wore earrings that blew up on Dragon's Den
Meghan Markle just wore earrings that blew up on Dragon's Den

The Duchess of Sussex's £695 earrings with a royal stamp of approval…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex has just returned home from her tour of Nigeria with husband Prince Harry and we have been totally obsessed with the incredibly chic plethora of stylish clothes she stepped out in.

Now we don't like to play favourites because let's face it, Meghan Markle never has a day off in the style stakes, but we are still reeling over the dazzling red dress she wore on day two.

Meghan Markle wearing a red dress at a Women in Leadership event in Abuja, Nigeria. © Getty
Meghan wearing the Kimaï earrings

The former Suits star donned a beautiful red pencil cut dress by Orire, a young and upcoming contemporary female designer from Nigeria, which bills itself as "ethically designed". Launched in 2021 it is available at Nordstrom, ShopBop, Rent The Runway and Free People.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at a Women in Leadership event co-hosted with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)© Getty
Meghan looked stunning in her red dress

You may have been so taken aback by her dress that you missed her stunning jewelled hoop earrings. Well, her ear candy actually came from high end diamond brand Kimaï, which recently appeared on BBC show Dragon's Den.

Meghan wore these earrings by Kimaï© Kimaï
Meghan wore these earrings by Kimaï

Kimaï’s founders, Jessica Warch and Sydney Neuhaus appeared on the much-loved programme earlier this year and pitched their lab-grown diamond jewellery to the famous panel, including Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett. Podcaster Steven came up trumps and invested £250,000 in the brand.

Meghan wore the 'Semi Hoop Earring in Yellow Gold' which cost £695 a piece. The brand is super sustainable, which is why we think the Duchess is a big fan. The brand's website states: "We track every step of our jewellery's journey from the diamond lab and gold recycler to each of the independent makers we work with to bring your piece to life. High-quality, low-impact, and full traceability – it's that simple."

Impressive!

During her visit, the mother-of-two was asked how she felt about connecting with her Nigerian heritage. Meghan said: "I am just flattered and honoured and inspired. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour so I can fit in with all of you in your incredible fashion!"

