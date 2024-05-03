Princess Charlotte wore grandma Diana's famous fashion item and no one noticed

On Thursday, the beautiful Princess Charlotte celebrated her 9th birthday. How quickly has the time gone by? We loved the new royal portrait that the Prince and Princess of Wales released in celebration of her special day. It had such a springtime feel and featured some gorgeous blossoms as well as the royal herself.

Charlotte was last seen in public on Christmas Day when she walked to church with her family and second cousin Mia Tindall at Sandringham, so the picture was a fabulous update for royal fans.

© The Princess of Wales Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday

As always, the portrait was taken by her mother, Princess Kate, at their home in Windsor and the young royal looked in great spirits in the happy shot, which showed her smiling widely. We also spied Charlotte's hair; a super long, honey-hued hairdo that fell to her waist, by far the longest we have ever seen her mane.

We loved the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis's outfit too, she rocked a burgundy cardigan by Cyrillus, over a floral shirt and a navy knitted top, which she paired with a trendy and cute denim skirt, also by the brand. When we first clocked the snap, we couldn't help but notice that the blouse Charlotte was wearing underneath her jumper had a pie crust edge. Now, in case you didn't know, the pie crust neckline was made seriously famous by her late grandmother, the incredible Princess Diana. Did you spot this sweet nod?

© Getty Princess Diana often wore a pie-crust collar

King Charles' former wife wore the pie crust blouse a LOT back in the day. If you cast your mind back to the mid 80s, the royal was often seen sporting the style with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers.

Princess Kate has worn the pie crust neckline on a few occasions too, channelling her late mother-in-law in a lovely way.