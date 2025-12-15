Duchess Sophie switches up winter style in 'upbeat' statement trousers

The Duchess of Edinburgh has proven that warm, rich reds and burgundies suit her well for autumn/winter, but on 15 December, she opted for a brighter pink – and looked fabulous. Duchess Sophie, 60, was seen arriving in Alderney, as the Channel Island marked the 80th anniversary of Homecoming Day. This day is a significant day in the island's calendar as it commemorates the return to Alderney of the first group of islanders after WWII in 1945.

Sophie looked lovely as she teamed a structured navy military-style jacket by Laurie & Jules with a pair of raspberry-hued wide-leg trousers by Emilia Wickstead. The jacket featured a Mandarin collar, structured buttons and long sleeves, while the trousers had a sense of movement to them.

View post on X Accessorising her look, the wife of Prince Edward popped on a pair of tan suede boots with a block heel by Penelope Chilvers, as well as a small leather handbag by Emilio Perera to match the deep blue hue of her jacket. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a loose updo, and the final addition to her look was a dainty pendant necklace.

A stylist breaks down Sophie's look © Getty Sophie often wears neutrals in winter Wearing a bright pop of colour in winter may seem like an unusual style move. The raspberry hue of Sophie's trousers would work perfectly for spring/summer as it pairs nicely with pieces associated with this season – light airy cotton blouses, breathable espadrilles, or arm-baring waistcoats. You may also like Duchess Sophie just recycled 'hip-hugging' Alaia dress she first wore in her 50s But, Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, tells HELLO! that trousers as bright as Sophie's shouldn't be written off for winter. "The Duchess of Edinburgh balances statement pink trousers with classic navy tailoring, creating a look that feels polished, upbeat and perfectly suited to a daytime royal engagement," she tells us. "It works as the trousers are anchored with a neutral colour. The warm pink tone also softens the formality of the outfit, making it feel approachable and modern without losing authority." Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's most iconic fashion moments