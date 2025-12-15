The Princess of Wales' new 'heirloom' Christmas earrings actually cost her £28

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on 13 December as she stepped out for an unannounced royal engagement. Kate, 43, was pictured at the Ever After Garden in London, which is run by the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The garden, which is open until 16 December, encourages people to donate and dedicate a rose to a loved one. During her visit, Kate dedicated her own rose and spoke to volunteers who keep the garden running. The message on her plant read: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer."

© Kensington Palace The royal looked beautiful at the Ever After Garden, wearing her Holland Cooper coat

Princess Kate's latest outfit

As always, the brunette royal wore a sleek outfit that was both respectful and mindful of the sensitive nature of the event. Dressed in a mostly black ensemble, she added a striking, heritage print coat by royally-loved brand Holland Cooper.

© Kensington Palace The royal met and spoke with volunteers

Known as the 'Double Breasted Longline Coat' in 'Black Watch', it featured a navy blue and forest green colourway and gave her whole ensemble an 'old money' edge due to the timeless cut. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I particularly enjoyed the symmetrical gold buttons and sleek collar - it's regal, yet modern.

© Kensington Palace If you look closely, you can see that the royal is wearing a pair of shoulder-grazing earrings that sparkled as she walked. The Princess is partial to jewellery with an heirloom connection; she has worn many items that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, for example. This is why I initially assumed her earrings were also of the heritage origin, as they were ornate and looked as though they could be vintage.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate wore the 'Double Daisy Drop Earrings' by Butler & Wilson Kate's earrings actually came from Butler & Wilson, however, and cost just £28. Known as the 'Double Daisy Drop' earrings, they are made from Austrian crystals and fastened with a stud closure. I think they look so pretty and are the perfect style to wear at Christmas, when you want to make a subtle, sparkly statement with your jewellery.

Princess Kate's most humbly-priced earrings

© Getty Images Kate wore these £5 earrings from Accessorize in 2022 2022 Although the Princess is known for wearing a plethora of designer labels and bespoke outfits, she does have a penchant for inexpensive costume jewellery, which makes her highly relatable to shoppers.

On a visit to Scarborough in 2022, Kate memorably wore a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a matching knitted dress, which she teamed with a tan belt from Boden. Dangling from her ears were a pair of 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' by Accessorize, which had a price tag of £5 at the time.



© Getty The royal wore £10 earrings from ASOS in 2021 2021 The Princess sported a pair of chunky gold twisted hoops while giving a keynote speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021. Costing £10 from ASOS, they are a firm favourite of the royal and give any ensemble a modern touch.