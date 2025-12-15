The Princess of Wales' new 'heirloom' Christmas earrings actually cost her £28

The garden, which is open until 16 December, encourages people to donate and dedicate a rose to a loved one. During her visit, Kate dedicated her own rose and spoke to volunteers who keep the garden running. The message on her plant read: "In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer."
Princess Kate's latest outfit
As always, the brunette royal wore a sleek outfit that was both respectful and mindful of the sensitive nature of the event. Dressed in a mostly black ensemble, she added a striking, heritage print coat by royally-loved brand Holland Cooper.
Kate wore the 'Double Daisy Drop Earrings' by Butler & Wilson
Kate's earrings actually came from Butler & Wilson, however, and cost just £28. Known as the 'Double Daisy Drop' earrings, they are made from Austrian crystals and fastened with a stud closure. I think they look so pretty and are the perfect style to wear at Christmas, when you want to make a subtle, sparkly statement with your jewellery.
Princess Kate's most humbly-priced earrings
Kate wore these £5 earrings from Accessorize in 2022
2022
Although the Princess is known for wearing a plethora of designer labels and bespoke outfits, she does have a penchant for inexpensive costume jewellery, which makes her highly relatable to shoppers.
On a visit to Scarborough in 2022, Kate memorably wore a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a matching knitted dress, which she teamed with a tan belt from Boden. Dangling from her ears were a pair of 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' by Accessorize, which had a price tag of £5 at the time.
The royal wore £10 earrings from ASOS in 2021
2021
The Princess sported a pair of chunky gold twisted hoops while giving a keynote speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021. Costing £10 from ASOS, they are a firm favourite of the royal and give any ensemble a modern touch.
The royal wore earrings from Accessorize and a dress by Emilia Wickstead in 2019
Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, the royal paid a visit to the RHS Garden Wisley in 2019, wearing a striking Emilia Wickstead floral dress, and a pair of earrings known as the 'Filigree', which came from Accessorize once again and cost just £1.50 in the brand's seasonal sale.