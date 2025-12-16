The Princess of Wales and Princess Catharina Amalia had an 'undetected' sequin cape showdown

The Princess of Wales has had an incredible year when it comes to her dazzling wardrobe. Prince William's wife has stepped out in a plethora of stunning outfits, ranging from bespoke pieces like the Roksanda dress she wore to Wimbledon, to her off-the-peg olive green suit by Victoria Beckham.

But for me, as a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, my ultimate royal look of 2025 has to be the Princess's bold blue, sequin Jenny Packham gown she wore to the German State Banquet that took place on 3 December at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images The royal supported her father-in-law, King Charles at the German State banquet The 43-year-old royal joined her husband in supporting her father-in-law, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, as they welcomed the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, to the UK for a state visit lasting from 3 to 5 December.



© Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images Kate's glittering Jenny Packham gown was breathtaking I was delighted to see the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis turn to her widely regarded go-to occasionwear label, Jenny Packham, for this scene-stealing number. Kate often chooses the brand for memorable occasions - she famously wore a gold Jenny Packham gown at the Bond premiere in 2021. The kaleidoscope of blue sequins nodded to her regality, but the dramatic cape detail added an almost enchanting, whimsical finish to the ensemble. The sequins brought that show-stopping glamour that personifies Christmas dressing, and royal fans everywhere loved how it perfectly matched her Oriental Circlet Tiara, a Garrard design that's been in the royal family for many years and hasn't been seen in public for two decades.

© Getty Images Kate wore the gown alongside the Oriental Circlet Tiara Kate's dress was a bespoke garment, created just for her by Jenny Packham, who is known for her statement, romantic dresses. Bespoke pieces are always deemed the 'crème de la crème' of dressing as they are perfectly tailored to fit your body's measurements, so the final fit is always superb. This could be why Kate often invests in bespoke items; she knows the way they are made will flatter her body and will always look the very best.



Princess Catharina-Amalia's caped gown

© WireImage Princess Catharina-Amalia wore a gown by Monique Lhuillier Netherlands royal Princess Catharina-Amalia also wore a blue dress with a cape, a little over a year ago. This style seems to have gone undetected, which is surprising as it's so similar - it made me almost do a double-take when I saw it. Last year, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, who was then 21, positively glittered in the sparkling number when President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal visited Amsterdam.



© WireImage Princess Catharina-Amalia's dress looked very like Kate's A banquet took place at the Royal Palace on December 10, 2024. Monique Lhuillier, a Filipino designer who specialises in bridal couture, created the young royal's gown for the formal event, and it had the most glorious sweetheart neckline and a fairytale-esque cape.

Gown similarities and differences

© WireImage Both dresses featured fitted bodices and capes Princess Catharina-Amalia's gown was more of a dark, midnight blue, whereas Princess Kate's frock hinted at a brighter, more cornflower tone. Both dresses were handcrafted from satin and tulle with sequin detail and featured sleek, billowing capes that covered their forearms, as well as fitted bodices.





© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate's dress had an asymmetrical hemline The main difference was the neckline; Catharina-Amalia's was a square shape, and Kate's was more asymmetrical.

A fashion editor's verdict