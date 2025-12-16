Lady Kitty Spencer's rarely-seen daughter wears second cousin Princess Charlotte's most famous coat

Lady Kitty Spencer took to Instagram on Monday evening to share some heartwarming pictures of her two-year-old daughter, Athena, in an ultra festive, Christmas setting. The blonde model, who is Princess Diana's niece, shared lovely photographs that had a distinctly festive feel.

In one stylish shot, Kitty and her little girl had their backs to the camera, looking up at a decadently decorated Christmas tree that was covered in gold and had elaborate baubles. The pair cuddled up close as they gazed at the tree, and fans could see that little Athena was wearing a gorgeously festive coat by Amaia London. Known as the 'Razorbill Coat', it features a bold burgundy hue which nods to festive colours embraced at this time of year.

© @kitty.spencer Lady Kitty and her daughter Athena got into the Christmas spirit

Athena's coat is made from Merino wool and has a swish, notch collar and trimmed edging, which gives it a traditional shape. It had a double-breasted front fastening and inverted pleats on the back, as well as brushed nickel buttons and small front pockets.

Second cousins Athena and Charlotte have both worn this coat by Amaia London

Princess Charlotte's tailored coat

Athena is Princess Charlotte's second cousin - Charlotte's father, the Prince of Wales, is Lady Kitty's first cousin.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wearing the green version of the coat in 2019

It seems that Kitty and her cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have the same regal taste when it comes to kids' clothes, as Princess Charlotte has worn Athena's exact coat, but in racing green. Back in 2019, the young royal, who was then aged four, was spotted wearing the bottle green structured style during the royal family's Christmas Day walkabout after their annual church service that year.

Why dressing your children 'royally' is so popular with shoppers

"The classic, charming vintage-style pieces the royal children dress in have inspired a change in children’s fashion," Kids Charlotte Kewley, otherwise known as The Little Stylist on Instagram, tells HELLO!.

© @kitty.spencer Little Athena's coat had a regal edge

"A classic, heritage, timeless look for kids at Christmas is – ironically – also quite cool. It captures that nostalgic, storybook charm that makes the season feel even more magical. It’s iconic, and it never goes out of style," Charlotte adds.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte often wears traditional clothes

Remarking on Charlotte's choices of outfits, the talented professional said: "Princess Charlotte has become something of a fashion icon for timeless, heritage-inspired dressing. Her outfits are always beautiful and avoid any obvious trends, but it's the thoughtful details that make her look - the neatly tied hair bow, velvet collars, patent Mary Janes, and the classic wool coat," she explains.