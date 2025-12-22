Peter Phillips' fiancée Harriet Sperling joins the royal 'inner circle' on lavish ski trip with Zara and Mike Tindall wearing £425 festive knit

Peter Phillips' fiancée, Harriet, took to the slopes alongside the Tindalls in a dazzling Christmas jumper by Wiggy Kit

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips smile as they attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2025 in Ascot, England. © Getty Images

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
There is nothing as stressful as the pre-Christmas rush, which is why copious amounts of people change location during the Yuletide season and jet off for a holiday before things get overwhelming. 

Zara and Mike Tindall did just that as they headed to Austria for a family ski trip. Taking to Instagram on 21 December, former England rugby star Mike shared a video from the trip which saw him and Zara take to the slopes alongside their children, as well as Zara's brother Peter Phillips, his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, and his daughters. 

Harriet enjoyed a ski trip with her in-laws, including Zara Tindall

This is a royal 'debut' for Harriet, who has accompanied her fiancé to various royal engagements 2025, including Ascot back in June, but this is the first time she appears to have taken a holiday with her future in-laws. In the joyful group picture that Mike shared online, his eldest daughter Mia Tindall, 11, and his middle child, Lena Tindall, seven, can be seen, alongside Peter's eldest daughter, Savannah Phillips, 15. Zara and Mike's son, Lucas, four, and Peter's 13-year-old Isla, his second daughter with his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, were not in the snap. 

Harriet's festive outfit

Harriet wore 'The Alpine Cardigan' by Wiggy Kit

Harriet looked in great spirits at the back of the group setting, posing next to Peter. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I immediately noted her fabulous festive cardigan, which came from the designer brand Wiggy Kit. 

Known as the aptly named 'Alpine Knit', the sumptuous cardigan is made from pure Scottish lambswool. Chunky in structure, it featured a bold Fair Isle-inspired pattern in blue, yellow, and green at the neckline, and boasted a slightly cropped shape and voluminous sleeves, with prominent, deep cuffs, and a button-down placket. I would categorise this as a subtle take on the mighty Christmas jumper, which dominates festive fashion in December. It's a non-kitsch take on the sometimes garish trend.

H&M Fair Isle Jumper© H&M

A Fair Isle print adds some seasonal joy into your wardrobe

"A classic Fair Isle knit will channel some seasonal joy into your wardrobe, but in an understated and chic way rather than something a little more overly festive or novelty," fashion stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!. 

How to wear a 'Fair Isle' print knit

Boden Sparkly Fair Isle

Fair Isle jumpers can be teamed with jeans and skirts

Giving tips on how to style a knit like Harriet's, the style expert adds: "Patterned cosy jumpers in warm neutral tones will look gorgeous with your favourite jeans, but can also be used to add a relaxed weekend-ready spin to a sparkly skirt or some sequin trousers." 

The rise of the Christmas jumper

Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Colin Firth as Mark Darcy

Colin Firth's character of Mark Darcy wore a Christmas jumper in Bridget Jones Diary

The trend for outrageous Christmas jumpers was popularised in the '80s, and regained definite popularity in the early '00s thanks to the film, Bridget Jones's Diary, when Colin Firth's character, Mark Darcy, memorably wore his moose-emblazoned number to a festive party, much to Bridget's dismay. Since then, many would say that they have become acutely garish, designed in crazy colours and jarring prints. If you find the tradition a little overwhelming, Harriet's take on the trend is a safe (and chic) middle ground.

