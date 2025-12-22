Peter Phillips' fiancée Harriet Sperling joins the royal 'inner circle' on lavish ski trip with Zara and Mike Tindall wearing £425 festive knit

Harriet wore 'The Alpine Cardigan' by Wiggy Kit

Harriet looked in great spirits at the back of the group setting, posing next to Peter. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I immediately noted her fabulous festive cardigan, which came from the designer brand Wiggy Kit.

Known as the aptly named 'Alpine Knit', the sumptuous cardigan is made from pure Scottish lambswool. Chunky in structure, it featured a bold Fair Isle-inspired pattern in blue, yellow, and green at the neckline, and boasted a slightly cropped shape and voluminous sleeves, with prominent, deep cuffs, and a button-down placket. I would categorise this as a subtle take on the mighty Christmas jumper, which dominates festive fashion in December. It's a non-kitsch take on the sometimes garish trend.