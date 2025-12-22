Peter Phillips' fiancée Harriet Sperling joins the royal 'inner circle' on lavish ski trip with Zara and Mike Tindall wearing £425 festive knit

Harriet looked in great spirits at the back of the group setting, posing next to Peter. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I immediately noted her fabulous festive cardigan, which came from the designer brand Wiggy Kit.
Known as the aptly named 'Alpine Knit', the sumptuous cardigan is made from pure Scottish lambswool. Chunky in structure, it featured a bold Fair Isle-inspired pattern in blue, yellow, and green at the neckline, and boasted a slightly cropped shape and voluminous sleeves, with prominent, deep cuffs, and a button-down placket. I would categorise this as a subtle take on the mighty Christmas jumper, which dominates festive fashion in December. It's a non-kitsch take on the sometimes garish trend.
A Fair Isle print adds some seasonal joy into your wardrobe
"A classic Fair Isle knit will channel some seasonal joy into your wardrobe, but in an understated and chic way rather than something a little more overly festive or novelty," fashion stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!.
How to wear a 'Fair Isle' print knit
Fair Isle jumpers can be teamed with jeans and skirts
Giving tips on how to style a knit like Harriet's, the style expert adds: "Patterned cosy jumpers in warm neutral tones will look gorgeous with your favourite jeans, but can also be used to add a relaxed weekend-ready spin to a sparkly skirt or some sequin trousers."
The rise of the Christmas jumper
Colin Firth's character of Mark Darcy wore a Christmas jumper in Bridget Jones Diary
The trend for outrageous Christmas jumpers was popularised in the '80s, and regained definite popularity in the early '00s thanks to the film, Bridget Jones's Diary, when Colin Firth's character, Mark Darcy, memorably wore his moose-emblazoned number to a festive party, much to Bridget's dismay. Since then, many would say that they have become acutely garish, designed in crazy colours and jarring prints. If you find the tradition a little overwhelming, Harriet's take on the trend is a safe (and chic) middle ground.