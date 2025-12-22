Duchess Sophie's lace dress may just be her most heavenly look yet

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance on Radio Christmas on Monday, 22 December, and looked beyond chic in a charming white dress. The mother-of-two took to the booth in a pre-recorded session, which took place last month at the Centro Opp Mentoring Centre in Guatemala City.

Appearing poised and professional, the blonde royal looked like a professional DJ as she donned a pair of headphones and chatted into the microphone. With her silky tresses tied back and fresh makeup highlighting her pretty features, the 60-year-old looked ready for action.

Sophie's 'princess' dress

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I instantly noticed her gorgeous white dress by Erdem, which was made with exquisitely crafted guipure lace detail. The midi-length style had a graduated hem, and the lace inserts gave the ensemble a modern kick. Yet, it was still respectable attire, due to the voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the elbows, and it also had a high neckline.

The white tone is also an interesting choice. "White is clean and modern as it symbolises clarity and confidence, especially in royal dressing. It's a refined choice that always feels fresh," Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, previously told HELLO!.

This dress has a certain princess-like connotation associated with it as it features a structured bodice which proceeded to cinch the waist. It was also cut with an airy, voluminous skirt which flared out from her middle. This gave the style impact, and the heavy lace gave it a regal stance, too.

Where do you wear a princess-style dress?

A 'princess' dress has an air of regality, so it is best kept for formal occasions that command respect. Although Sophie was at a radio station, she was adhering to her role within the royal family and wanted to dress with her title in mind, to show mindfulness and regard.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie often wears dresses with volumnious skirts - 'Princess' style

You could wear this style of dress to a garden gathering, a celebratory event like a party, or perhaps even an office environment where you want to look well-presented. If you choose a dress with intricate lace detail like Sophie's, try to leave vast amounts of jewellery at home, and instead opt for minimalist accessories, which are always timeless.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wearing a dress by Erdem in 2017

Sophie's love letter to Erdem

The Duchess has consistently worn Canadian-Turkish designer Erdem for many years. The label's designs are a huge hit amongst the royal ladies, from the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie to the Duchess of Sussex. It's easy to see why Sophie loves the designer's items, particularly dresses; the brand is known for its display of feminine accents, from lace, floral printed dresses, and colour block coats.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments

Sophie's white attire

This isn't the first time Duchess Sophie has worn a dreamy, ethereal white dress. At the iconic racing event Royal Ascot this year, the mother of two wore an elegant style known as the 'Keres' dress from Suzannah London.

Sophie delighted royal fans in her Suzannah London dress at Ascot 2025

The show-stopping white lace midi dress was adorned with small embroidered flowers and featured a high neckline and sheer sleeves. Accessorising to perfection, she rounded off her ensemble with a pair of subtle diamond stud earrings and a light tan bag.