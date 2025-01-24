How does Duchess Sophie look so young at 60?

The Duchess of Edinburgh turned 60 earlier this week and is entering the next phase of her life looking more radiant than ever.

It is no secret that royal ladies like to stay active and favour a balanced diet, but it is also the royal's glowing skin and shiny hair that keep her looking healthy and happy.

As Prince Edward's wife enters her next chapter, join HELLO! in getting the inside secrets to her glowing look from experts in the field of skincare, styling and beyond.

Her radiant skin

For many women, maintaining a healthy glow is a priority when it comes to looking and feeling good in their sixties. Dr. Barbara Kubicka says that maintaining a particular set of daily habits is crucial. "Staying hydrated, removing makeup to prevent clogged pores, not smoking to avoid collagen degradation, and wearing SPF daily, protect the skin from harmful UV damage, even in winter [is key]," she advises.

© Getty Sophie has always had a fresh-faced look

She adds: "Lastly, a medical-grade skincare regime tailored to her skin type and needs ensures that the skin remains nourished, hydrated, and protected, while targeting specific concerns such as fine lines and pigmentation."

Though the skincare expert wouldn't like to speculate that Sophie has undergone any tweakments or cosmetic treatments, she says it is possible that she may have dabbled in muscle-relaxing injections to smooth dynamic wrinkles like crow's feet or frown lines and dermal fillers to restore volume in areas such as the cheeks or lips.

© Getty Sophie has embraced a natural look

"Non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments such as microneedling with radiofrequency, laser therapy, or chemical peels could also help maintain an even skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines," she says. "These procedures are subtle and, when done by skilled practitioners, enhance a natural and refreshed look without appearing overdone."

© Getty Sophie wears a natural makeup look to let her skin shine through

As far as her skincare routine, the aesthetic medicine doctor says Sophie likely uses a gentle cleanser to maintain the skin barrier and remove impurities followed by an antioxidant serum, such as those containing vitamin C or ferulic acid, to protect against environmental damage and promote collagen production.

She says Sophie might also explore retinoids or retinols to improve skin texture, reduce fine lines, and stimulate cell turnover and a hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser to maintain hydration and plump the skin.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's skin has a glow

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been able to maintain a glow through menopause, a time when ageing is accelerated due to the significant decline in oestrogen and pigmentation can become exacerbated. "There's a possibility that Sophie uses hormone-supportive ingredients in her skincare routine, such as phytoestrogens or peptides, to compensate for oestrogen loss," Dr. Barbara tells us.

"Non-surgical skin tightening procedures, such as ultrasound or radiofrequency-based treatments, could also play a role in preserving her skin’s firmness. A commitment to SPF and antioxidant protection further safeguards her skin against environmental damage."

Sophie's balanced diet

© Getty Sophie enjoys a sweet treat from time to time

Crucial to looking good outwardly is feeling good on the inside – a balanced diet is key.

© Getty Sophie enjoys a diet including organic fruit and veg

"Sophie must follow a very balanced diet containing all macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates and fats) as well as organic produce," nutritionist Lucia Stansbie tells us, reflecting on the impact Sophie's diet has on her youthful appearance.

© Getty Sophie enjoys a glass of wine

"Fats are key to support sebum production, and a diet low in healthy fat can lead to dry and lustreless skin and hair."

The nutritional therapist that to maintain her radiant look, it is likely Sophie eats plenty of oily fish as well as prganic produce which has less toxins. Seasonal vegetables as they are picked when ripe tend to have more antioxidants, compounds which can prevent premature ageing.

© Getty Many of the royal ladies enjoy a fruit smoothie

The royal is a dab hand at making pasta, as she demonstrated during the COVID-19 lockdown when she secretly volunteered to help make food for NHS workers. She has also previously revealed that her children love to eat barbecue food in the summer.

Keeping fit

A solid exercise routine goes hand in hand with a balanced diet to keep Sophie looking well. Sarah Campus of LDN MUMS FITNESS tells us: "Sophie engages in a variety of different types of exercise to maintain her physical fitness and health. She is an avid cyclist, jogger and horse rider - all these activities provide both cardiovascular benefits and enjoyment."

© Getty

The personal trainer adds: "Sophie also incorporates Pilates into her routine, enhancing her strength and flexibility…She does allow herself to enjoy some red wine which aligns with the Mediterranean approach to balanced eating. By integrating this balanced nutrition and fitness routine Sophie exemplifies a holistic approach to health and wellness at 60 and post menopause."

Duchess Sophie's impeccable wardrobe

Rounding off the royal's youthful look are the clothes she wears which keep her looking sleek and sophisticated. "From pretty, feminine dresses, to sharp blazers and trousers, Sophie always looks very well dressed for the occasion," says personal stylist Susie Hasler of Styled by Susie.

© Getty Sophie loves feminine dresses

"We always see her wearing shades that perfectly suit her skin tone, whether that's acid-bright corals, or ice-cream hues - lots of soft yellows, soft blues, powder blues."

© Getty Sophie's printed look was accessorised with touches of blue at Ascot

Susie says her use of print and how she accessorises loud designs are her sartorial strengths. "The rest of her outfit will be a minimal-fuss style. We often see Sophie in floral dresses - both midi and maxi - and these types of prints can be difficult to wear as, get them wrong, and they can appear dated or overly traditional," she explains. "However, the Duchess wears them in a really contemporary way, the cut is usually very modern."

© Getty Sophie wears pastels well

This modern cut refers to the nipped-in waistline that Sophie often goes for. Her choice of hats, Susie says, also flatter her face shape. "Her style strikes the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modernity. Her ability to incorporate trends in an authentic and understated way makes her a royal style icon who embodies grace and confidence in every appearance," she concludes.

