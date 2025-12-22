The Princess of Wales' 'Quality Street' dresses has Christmas style unwrapped

The Princess of Wales may be described as a royal fashion queen, with a penchant for classic items such as a timeless blazer, an A-line dress and an elite taste in skinny jeans, but she also works colours very well into her wardrobe.

The 43-year-old has always worn a plethora of rainbow shades over the years, and brings out jewel tones in particular when the Yuletide season arrives. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I would liken this opulent finish to a 'Quality Street'. This is because these lavish dresses are often designed in colours that you would find in the famous box of Christmas chocolates of the same name. The wrappers that bound together the sweet treats have metallic tones, making the candy look like a riot of colour.

How does Princess Kate embrace 'Quality Street' dresses?

© WireImage Bright, punchy colours make a powerful statement I decided to get a second opinion on this sartorial style. "It's no surprise that Kate regularly opts for Quality Street colours at this time of year," stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!. "The opulent shades of red, green, blue and purple are reminiscent of the shiny foil wrappers you'd find in a tin of chocolates, and the royals' outfits look equally as special," she explains.



© Neil Mockford 'Quality Street' dresses are reminiscent of shiny foil wrappers "The deep shades have a very luxurious feel to them, which will be a total winner for festive celebrations, and even more so if you opt for plush velvet or satin fabrics."



How to style jewel-toned dresses like Princess Kate's

© Getty Images When wearing a 'Quality Street' dress, leave intricate accessories at home When choosing a Quality Street dress, you have to remember not to over-indulge in the accessories too. Matilda agrees, quipping: "When it comes to styling, take note from Princess Kate and keep your accessories to a minimum. Opt for understated black or gold shoes and simple jewels to let your choccie-box outfit have its moment in the spotlight," she muses.

Kate's best Quality Street looks

© Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images Kate's blue Jenny Packham dress was a show-stopping ensemble Coconut Eclair Princess Kate looked exquisite at the German State Banquet that took place on 3 December at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, choosing to wear a glittering dress by esteemed occasionwear label, Jenny Packham, in the form of this bright blue, scene-stealing number. The enchanting sequins nodded to her regality, but the dramatic cape detail added an almost fairytale, whimsical finish to the ensemble and brought that show-stopping glamour that personifies Christmas dressing.

© Getty Images The royal's Catherine Walker dress was a ruby red masterpiece Strawberry Delight In 2021, then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate put on a dazzling appearance when she attended the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey that year, wowing royal fans all over the world in her stunning Catherine Walker coat. The ruby red, eye-catching style featured red buttons and a large bow detail - sumptuous dressing at its finest.



© Getty Images The royal mother-of-three wore a Karen Millen dress in 2022 Toffee Penny Although this dress was admittedly not worn at Christmas, the royal could indeed recycle it for future festive periods if she wishes. In 2022, Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit and donned this cheerful marigold-toned dress by high street favourite Karen Millen. It featured a pleated skirt, a belted waistband, a retro-style collarless bodice, and was such a radiant, muted yellow shade that it elevated her complexion and assisted her in standing out from the crowd.

© WireImage Kate's Jenny Packham dress was pure Disney magic Green Triangle Also in 2022, Kate wore this billowing jade green gown during the royal tour of the Caribbean. Fans likened the brunette royal to a Disney princess in the frothy number by Jenny Packham. Kate's glittering designer piece was brimming with storybook connotations and featured layers of tulle detail and a cascading collection of crystals intertwined over the full skirt.

