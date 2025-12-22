The Princess of Wales' 'Quality Street' dresses has Christmas style unwrapped

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has a collection of jewel-toned dresses that are perfect for Christmas…

Kate Middleton wearing colourful dresses© Getty
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales may be described as a royal fashion queen, with a penchant for classic items such as a timeless blazer, an A-line dress and an elite taste in skinny jeans, but she also works colours very well into her wardrobe.

The 43-year-old has always worn a plethora of rainbow shades over the years, and brings out jewel tones in particular when the Yuletide season arrives. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I would liken this opulent finish to a 'Quality Street'. This is because these lavish dresses are often designed in colours that you would find in the famous box of Christmas chocolates of the same name. The wrappers that bound together the sweet treats have metallic tones, making the candy look like a riot of colour.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales attends a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queenâs Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. The event was held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, and celebrated the very best of Belizean culture. © Getty
The Princess of Wales adores wearing jewel-toned dresses

How does Princess Kate embrace 'Quality Street' dresses?

Princess Kate in a yellow dress© WireImage

Bright, punchy colours make a powerful statement

I decided to get a second opinion on this sartorial style. "It's no surprise that Kate regularly opts for Quality Street colours at this time of year," stylist Matilda Stanley tells HELLO!. "The opulent shades of red, green, blue and purple are reminiscent of the shiny foil wrappers you'd find in a tin of chocolates, and the royals' outfits look equally as special," she explains.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England.© Neil Mockford

'Quality Street' dresses are reminiscent of shiny foil wrappers

"The deep shades have a very luxurious feel to them, which will be a total winner for festive celebrations, and even more so if you opt for plush velvet or satin fabrics."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

How to style jewel-toned dresses like Princess Kate's

Princess Kate twinkling in Needle & Thread during a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace© Getty Images

When wearing a 'Quality Street' dress, leave intricate accessories at home

When choosing a Quality Street dress, you have to remember not to over-indulge in the accessories too. Matilda agrees, quipping: "When it comes to styling, take note from Princess Kate and keep your accessories to a minimum. Opt for understated black or gold shoes and simple jewels to let your choccie-box outfit have its moment in the spotlight," she muses.

Kate's best Quality Street looks

The Princess of Wales dazzled at the state banquet on December 3, 2025© Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

Kate's blue Jenny Packham dress was a show-stopping ensemble

Coconut Eclair

Princess Kate looked exquisite at the German State Banquet that took place on 3 December at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, choosing to wear a glittering dress by esteemed occasionwear label, Jenny Packham, in the form of this bright blue, scene-stealing number. The enchanting sequins nodded to her regality, but the dramatic cape detail added an almost fairytale, whimsical finish to the ensemble and brought that show-stopping glamour that personifies Christmas dressing.

Princess Kate wore a similar number back in 2021© Getty Images

The royal's Catherine Walker dress was a ruby red masterpiece

Strawberry Delight

In 2021, then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate put on a dazzling appearance when she attended the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey that year, wowing royal fans all over the world in her stunning Catherine Walker coat. The ruby red, eye-catching style featured red buttons and a large bow detail - sumptuous dressing at its finest.

Kate Middleton walking in yellow dress© Getty Images

The royal mother-of-three wore a Karen Millen dress in 2022

Toffee Penny

Although this dress was admittedly not worn at Christmas, the royal could indeed recycle it for future festive periods if she wishes. In 2022, Kate visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit and donned this cheerful marigold-toned dress by high street favourite Karen Millen. It featured a pleated skirt, a belted waistband, a retro-style collarless bodice, and was such a radiant, muted yellow shade that it elevated her complexion and assisted her in standing out from the crowd.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House wearing Jenny Packham© WireImage

Kate's Jenny Packham dress was pure Disney magic

Green Triangle

Also in 2022, Kate wore this billowing jade green gown during the royal tour of the Caribbean. Fans likened the brunette royal to a Disney princess in the frothy number by Jenny Packham. Kate's glittering designer piece was brimming with storybook connotations and featured layers of tulle detail and a cascading collection of crystals intertwined over the full skirt.  

Kate Middleton wearing a purple Issa dress during the Royal Couple's North American Tour on July 1, 2011 in Ottawa, Canada. © WireImage

Kate wore a purple dress by Issa in 2010

The Purple One

Not long after Kate had married Prince William in 2011, the newlyweds embarked on the royal tour of Canada. During a visit to Ottawa, Kate wore a deep purple, slinky-designed dress by Issa - the label behind arguably her most iconic outfit; the royal blue engagement dress from 2010. Kate added high-heeled shoes and a Maple leaf brooch, borrowed from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More