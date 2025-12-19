Princess Kate finally reveals Emilia Wickstead outfit she's 'gatekept' since 2018

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2025 Christmas card on 18 December, and royal fans were delighted with the never-seen-before photograph of the family looking happy and joyful. The snap, which was shot in April by Josh Shinner, showed the family of five enjoying springtime blooms in Norfolk.

Proud mother Kate looked delighted with her brood as she smiled at the camera, wearing what can only be described as a casually chic outfit. Showcasing pure British elegance, she put a feminine spin on a simple crew-neck jumper, adding a frilly, pie-crust blouse, which was famously a firm favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Although it was hard to see, fans noted that she was also wearing a houndstooth creation with flecks of purple and amber hues running through the print, which was largely hidden by her pose with her children.

Middleton Maven, a hugely popular Princess Kate fan account on Instagram that documents the royal's fashion choices, noted that the item was most likely by designer Emilia Wickstead, from a past collection. As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, after hearing this information, I decided to track down the skirt in question, and sure enough, this exact print featured in the London-based fashion brand's ready-to-wear Fall collection from 2018.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kate's skirt was thought to be this Emilia Wickstead design that featured in the brand's Ready to Wear Fall 2018 runway show

It's a fair assumption that this could have been purchased by Kate; after all, she is a huge fan of the brand and regularly wears their designs for public appearances. In fact, she most recently wore a houndstooth dress by the label last month, on a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, in an eye-catching, dazzling periwinkle blue.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal wore an Emilia Wickstead houndstooth dress in November 2025 at the Anna Freud Centre

Kate's 'gatekeeping' moment

As the royal's Emilia Wickstead skirt is from 2018, it's safe to say she has been keeping it safe for the perfect moment to wear it. Personally, I think this shows elite organisational skills and forward planning. You don't always have to buy something for a specific occasion; sometimes it's a good idea to put things away for the right moment.

What is gatekeeping?

'Gatekeeping', when it comes to fashion, is the playful term that explains when one is withholding information about where something is from.

How to wear houndstooth like Kate

"The heritage trend has been one of autumn 2025's biggest trends, and Kate has taken this country chic look and adapted it superbly for the royal family Christmas card," Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander tells HELLO!.

The talented professional, who curates sportswoman Rebecca Adlington's wardrobe for public appearances, added: "Her style in this picture is classic, approachable, and laid back. There's no startling editorial take on the heritage trend in Kate's outfit; nor would I expect it - it's a homely take on a classic country style."

Claudia Winkleman also loves heritage dressing like Kate

Using Kate's look as a blueprint for your own outfit is pretty easy to do, too. "The houndstooth skirt adds a subtle nod to the trend, but is also a print you'd see often in the country," Martine quips. "For a more fashion-forward feel, channel your inner Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors and team the houndstooth skirt with a chunky knit or a ruffled silk blouse and a pair of flat boots."